Royals Spotlight: Winchester pitcher Kobe Head

Winchester Royals 19-year-old pitcher
School: Sophomore at Texas Southern University
Parents: Patrick and Sherveca Head
Hometown (high school graduated from): McDonough, Ga. (Community Christian)
College major: Sport administration
What do you love about baseball: I love having fun, and baseball’s fun. I live to play the game.
Most memorable moment in baseball: This past season in the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) tournament. (Pitching for Alcorn State, Head pitched seven innings and allowed two earned runs, seven hits, no walks and struck out one batter in a 3-2 win over Alabama State. Alcorn State had lost 40 straight games to Alabama State dating back to 2014.) I have a four-pitch arsenal — fastball, circle change, slider and curveball — and I threw all those pitches for strikes. I can switch speeds. Anybody can sit fastball and hit a fastball, but if I throw a changeup 80 miles per hour, then come with an 88 mile-per-hour heater, then a curveball, I feel like that’s harder to hit than just throwing fastballs at 100.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: I played Jackson State this year. They hit a bunt and I slipped on the mound. Everybody was just laughing.
Most difficult moment in baseball: Playing tougher teams this year. Playing against those higher-level Division 1 teams, it’s tougher to pitch against them. You’ve got to really buckle down and throw.
Favorite Major League player: Touki Toussaint of the [Atlanta] Braves. He’s a pitcher and he’s African-American. He throws good, and I feel like I can be like him one day.
If you could face any Major League batter throughout history, who would it be?: Derek Jeter. He was just one of the better shortstops growing up, and I just really paid attention to him.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Kobe Bryant; my parents named me after Kobe Bryant. Reporters and people that have played with me have said I have a ‘mamba mentality’ just like he did. LeBron James; he’s my favorite basketball player. And my brother [Corderrius]; he passed away last year [at age 27]. I just love how he carried himself as a person. I feel like everybody respected him. He was just a great role model. He had his own clothing line. He was the man of the house when my dad wasn’t there.
Favorite baseball team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Favorite movie: “Little Man”
Favorite TV show: “Kenan & Kel”
Favorite song: “Consistent” by Lil Baby
Favorite food: Pasta
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Zucchini
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): It would have to be something in the sports field. Right now I’m working as a sports growth analyst for Press Sports, which is in Atlanta. They’re on the rise. I could be a sports analyst, a journalist, work in communications. I just want to stay involved with sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.