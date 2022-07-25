Royals Spotlight: Winchester pitcher Luke Lyman

Winchester Royals 18-year-old pitcher
School: Freshman at Morehead State University (transferring from Nebraska)
Parents: Kevin and Janie Lyman
Hometown (high school graduated from): Berryville (Clarke County High School)
College major: Forestry
What do you love about baseball?: I’ve just always been playing baseball since I was a kid. I love how it’s a team game and everyone’s involved.
Most memorable moment in baseball: This past year throwing a no-hitter at Mingo Bay (a Myrtle Beach, N.C., tournament; Lyman struck out 12 batters in a five-inning game and only had one batter reach, doing so on a dropped third strike). I was just really locked in and all my pitches were working. I just threw a really good game and had good defense behind me.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: Freshman year, dropping a pop fly when I was playing outfield. I was new to the position. My brother Danny and one of my good friends Eamon Juday messed around with me after that.
Most difficult moment in baseball: Staying healthy and being able to compete every time you’re out on the mound, and having your best stuff every night, which is hard. You’re not always going to have your best stuff, so you’re going to have to adjust with other pitches.
Favorite Major League player: [Current Colorado Rockie and former Chicago Cub third baseman and outfielder] Kris Bryant. He wears No. 17, which I’ve always worn. I like how he plays the game. He’s a really good player.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: [Washington National outfielder] Juan Soto, just because of how good of a hitter he is. I’d just like to see how he would do against my stuff. His eyes are insane.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [The New York Mets’] Jacob deGrom; he’s one of the best pitchers, and everything he does is insane. My grandma Liz who passed away a few years ago; just really one of the nicest people I’ve met. And Alan Jackson; he’s been my favorite singer. I just think he’s a really cool guy and I’d like to talk to him.
Favorite baseball team: Chicago Cubs
Favorite movie: “Joe Dirt”
Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad”
Favorite song: “Whitehouse Road” by Tyler Childers
Favorite food: Chicken wings
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Welch’s fruit snacks
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): Other than playing baseball, I’d like to be the groundskeeper at a golf course or a baseball facility. I like working outside.
