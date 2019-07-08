Royals Spotlight: Winchester pitcher Mark Timmins

Winchester Royals 21-year-old pitcher
School: Junior at Nebraska Omaha
Parents: Pam and Rich Timmins
Hometown (High school graduated from): Omaha, Neb. (Omaha Central High School)
College major: Exercise science
What do you love about baseball: Meeting new guys. The atmosphere out here [at Bridgeforth Stadium] is pretty awesome and going out there pitching and giving my team a chance to win.
Most memorable moment in baseball: This past spring [playing for Southeast Community College], my new coach at Omaha [Evan Porter] came to watch me and I threw a complete game shutout [a five-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts in a 3-0 win against Trinidad State Junior College].
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: It was probably my first start here [an 11-2 loss to Purcellville]. In the fourth inning, I think they scored six runs before I got an out.
Favorite Major League position player: [Outfielder] Alex Gordon, he's a Nebraska guy and I've been following him ever since he got to the Royals.
Favorite Major League pitcher: [Toronto's] Marcus Stroman. I like just the way he goes out there and doesn't care what people think.
If you could face any Major League hitter throughout history, who would it be?: Derek Jeter. he was one of my favorite position players when he was with the Yankees. [Getting him out], it would be tough. I don't know. I don't think it would go very well.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Margot Robbie, she's my celebrity crush; Drake, he's my favorite artist; Adam Sandler, he's my favorite actor.
Favorite baseball team: Kansas City Royals
Favorite movie: "Step Brothers"
Favorite TV show: "Friends"
Favorite song: "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj
Favorite food: My grandma's Thanksgiving dinner
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): I want to do either physical therapy for injuries that are related to baseball or teaching and coaching. I had to do physical therapy my sophomore year of high school and it's something that's stuck with me.
