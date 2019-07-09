Royals Spotlight: Winchester pitcher Mike Anderson

Winchester Royals 21-year-old pitcher
School: Senior at Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Parents: Kevin and Michelle Anderson
Hometown (High school graduated from): Ada, Okla. (Roff High School)
College major: Criminal justice
What do you love about baseball: Just the game inside the game. Me versus you.
Most memorable moment in baseball: All the state tournaments we went to high school. The school I went to had eight seasons of baseball [over four years] because we didn't have football, so we went seven out of eight times and got four runner-up finishes. We just had great chemistry. It was great knowing everyone and hanging out with them.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: I've slid wrong a couple of times and made a fool out of myself doing that.
Favorite Major League position player: [Texas Rangers shortstop] Elvis Andrus. Just the way he comes out every day and plays hard.
Favorite Major League pitcher: [Los Angeles Dodger] Joe Kelly. I just like the fire he has in him. He comes out every day and does his job like he's supposed to.
If you could face any Major League hitter throughout history, who would it be?: I'd like to face Babe Ruth. Back in the old days, they didn't see velocity and sliders and all that stuff like they have today. I'd like to see if he could really hit it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Winchester Royals head] coach [Mike] Smith; [Winchester Royals pitching] coach [Chris] Glaize; and my pitching coach [at Oklahoma Wesleyan], coach [Clayton] Gant. They're here to make me better and they're on the same page as me with everything. It's really nice that I have these three coaches. I have great chemistry with them.
Favorite baseball team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: "Step Brothers"
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: "Cash War" by Gunna
Favorite food: Pretzels
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): Just to get a job in my major. I'd like to be a patrol officer and work my way up to an FBI agent somehow. I like to give back to people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.