Royals Spotlight: Winchester second baseman Nate Furman

Winchester Royals 19-year-old second baseman
School: Sophomore at North Carolina at Charlotte
Parents: Tom and Terri Furman
Hometown (high school graduated from): Brookhaven, Pa. (Monsignor Bonner High School)
College major: Business
What do you love about baseball: Really, everything about it. I think my family helped a ton with my love for it. My dad played in high school, I grew up with two older brothers who played. They were always there for me. If we were bored, my older brothers and I would hit or go throw. I think once you get to college it can sometimes feel like a job, but it’s always just been a game to me. I love it so much.
Most memorable moment in baseball: I think my first college start this year. We were playing at Western Kentucky [on March 26]. It was the first conference weekend [for Conference USA]. It’s something you work so hard for growing up. I think once I got to college, it was just do whatever I can to help the team, and if I get on the field, just see what happens. That first college start, and just that whole weekend, was really awesome. (Charlotte went 3-1 against WKU and Furman went 6 for 15 for a .400 average with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs.) My oldest brother Dan was able to be there, and he was so excited for me. That was awesome.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: I was a freshman in high school, and I was starting on the varsity. We had a non-conference game against a local high school. It was the bottom of the seventh, tie ballgame, and guys on first and second. Groundball to me at second, went to throw to second, and I overthrew the shortstop. The ball got in the outfield, and we lost the game. For me, it was tough, because I was a freshman playing with all juniors and seniors.
Most difficult moment in baseball: Being a young guy and playing with older guys, it can be tough bonding with them at first. It’s important for me to get to know everybody when I come to a new team. When I got to [Charlotte], there were some fifth-year seniors who were 24, 25. When I came here [to Winchester], some of these guys are 22, 23.
Favorite Major League player: Chase Utley. Growing up, he was a role model for me. Watching the Phillies win the World Series in ‘08, and watching him play for them ... he was always a grinder, his uniform was always dirty. He played the game the right way.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: [The Phillies’] Aaron Nola. I love watching Aaron Nola pitch. He doesn’t have 95 to 100 [mph] like a lot of guys do now, but he works so well around the zone.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Chase Utley. Babe Ruth; he’s a historic baseball player, and I’d kind of like to pick his mind about how he went about his own work and ask him what he did to be consistent. Because throughout the MLB season, it’s so tough to stay consistent. And Mark Wahlberg; he’s my favorite actor. I think he’s so cool. I love his movies. They’re awesome. I think he’d be a really interesting guy to have dinner with.
Favorite baseball team: Philadelphia Phillies
Favorite movie: “The Town”
Favorite TV show: “The Blacklist”
Favorite song: “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker
Favorite food: Pasta. My mom makes the best pasta on the earth.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Cole slaw
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): I’ve thought about coaching baseball. I love the game. If not, I’m really good with people, so I think either a career in business or marketing would be good.
