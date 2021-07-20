Royals Spotlight: Winchester shortstop Cristian De Guzman

Winchester Royals 21-year-old shortstop
School: Senior at Alabama State University
Parents: Marvin De Guzman and Elisandra Jurado
Hometown (high school graduated from): Fajardo, Puerto Rico (Colegio Hector Urdaneta)
College major: Biology/pre-health
What do you love about baseball: The adrenaline, definitely. Having fun. When you take it seriously, it's not the same.
Most memorable moment in baseball: The All-Star game, hitting a bomb. (De Guzman had the only home run in this year's Valley Baseball League All-Star game on July 11 in Harrisonburg.) They were throwing me away all game, and that certain pitch they threw me a changeup in, thinking I was going to be early. I was just time in time, and the ball started traveling. I started running. I didn't think the ball was going to be out, but it was.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: [Last week] I was in New Market. I hit a ball to the middle and I just fell into home plate. It was kind of embarrassing because my helmet fell and everything. My teammates started laughing.
Most difficult moment in baseball: My best tool in baseball is defense. In my second year at Alabama State, I really struggled with defense, and I had to work through the downs and ups.
Favorite Major League player: Brandon Crawford, the shortstop for the [San Francisco] Giants. I grew up watching him. I just like how basic he is with the baseball. He does everything good and effortless. He's not a showman.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: [The New York Yankees'] Gerrit Cole. He looks like that type of pitcher that really likes to challenge hitters. He doesn't get scared. So I would like a challenge like Gerrit Cole.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Brandon Crawford. Balboni; he's a Puerto Rican artist. He's just an idol. He's done a lot for Puerto Rico. I'd really like to talk to him about his success and how he deals with everything. And [New York Mets shortstop] Francisco Lindor; he's Puerto Rican, so I feel I'd have a lot to talk about with him about Puerto Rico. I feel like there's going to be a connection there.
Favorite baseball team: San Francisco Giants
Favorite movie: “Us”
Favorite TV show: “Prison Break”
Favorite song: "Toco Toco To” by Dixson Waz
Favorite food: Pasta
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Clams
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): I'd like to try and be a doctor. It's something that never finishes. Everyone needs health in their life. They're always going to require medicine and doctors. I just want to help people get a better future.
