Winchester Royals 19-year-old shortstop
School: Sophomore at Daytona State College
Parents: Barry and Marian Barnett
Hometown (High school graduated from): Frankston, Victoria, Australia (Frankston High School)
College major: Engineering
What do you love about your baseball: Meeting new people. I've made so many friends. Obviously coming from a different country, hopefully, these guys will be friends forever.
Most memorable moment in baseball: The [Under-18] World Cup, for sure, representing my own country. That was in Thunder Bay, Canada, in September two years ago. All the people you played against, you hear their names now and everyone's getting drafted from Team USA. It's kind of surreal to say that I played with those kinds of people.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: Just dropping pop-ups throughout my whole career. It makes you feel a bit awkward and gets yourself down a bit. It happens. I get over things pretty quickly. Always have.
Favorite Major League position player: [San Francisco Giants shortstop] Brandon Crawford. Just because of the way he fields the ball. It's incredible, the way he comes gets the balls and throws on the run.
Favorite Major League pitcher: Clayton Kershaw [of the Los Angeles Dodgers]. He consistently has good years and his ERAs are always been low. He's just always been good.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: [Former New York Yankee] Mariano Rivera. Just because he's so good with that cutter. I know I wouldn't have done very well, but I'd just like to see what it's like.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Brandon Crawford; I've always looked up to him. Carlos Correa, the shortstop for the Houston Astros; I look up to him as well. And [the Philadelphia 76ers'] Ben Simmons; he's an Australian basketball player and we don't really have many big names like his.
Favorite baseball team: Baltimore Orioles
Favorite movie: "The Avengers"
Favorite TV show: "Rick and Morty"
Favorite song: "Down Under" by Men at Work
Favorite food: Fries
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): I'd like to work in civil engineering. Just deal with the structure of things and how physics can relate to buildings. And I'd like to have a family and raise a kid right. Do what my parents did with me.
