WINCHESTER — At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Winchester Royals manager Mike Smith was standing on Bridgeforth Field, working on the mound after practice.
It was the middle of a busy week for Smith, whose Clarke County High School baseball team practiced earlier that day and would play its regular-season finale on Friday night.
After not being able to work with college baseball stars from around the country last year with the Valley Baseball League season being canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith didn’t mind the extra work one bit.
“Just being around the college guys again, and just the speed of the game, this is what I love doing,” said Smith while sitting on the steps leading into the Bridgeforth Field home dugout. “I love coaching at this level. I’m excited for it. I’m looking forward to it.”
The Winchester Royals open their season tonight at 7 p.m. at Purcellville. The 42-game regular season — which features one doubleheader every weekend for five weeks straight beginning June 13 — will last until July 23. The Royals home opener is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, also against Purcellville. Former owner Todd Thompson — who died at age 68 in January — will be honored at Tuesday’s game.
Smith said there’s also plenty of enthusiasm surrounding his 34-man active roster (the VBL expanded from 30 this year). Some of them didn’t get to have a full season this winter and spring due to COVID-19.
The Royals bring back three players from the 2019 team that went 18-24 and lost to Strasburg in two games in the first round of the North Division playoffs.
Catcher Will Long (Tennessee Tech) hit .247 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, 19 runs and 20 walks in 30 games for the Royals in 2019.
“He was a freshman back [in 2019],” Smith said. “In two years, you can just see how much he’s just grown up and gotten stronger.”
Rising senior outfielder John Servello (Toledo), who won’t report until Friday, had eight RBIs and 10 runs in 15 games in 2019 and had six HRs, 24 RBIs and a .286 batting average in 54 games this spring. His younger brother Sam Cervello, a sophomore right-hand pitcher, will also suit up for Winchester.
Right-hand pitcher AJ Cieslinski (Frederick Community College) had a 3.27 ERA and struck out 10 batters in 11 innings in 2019. He went 5-2 with a 4.30 ERA, 43 strikeouts and 10 walks in 52.1 innings this spring for a JUCO Division II World Series team.
“He throws a lot of strikes,” Smith said. “He’ll throw seven, eight innings like it’s nothing. He’s not going to throw a whole lot by you, but he’s consistent.”
Smith wants his starters to pitch only once a week, so he wants to have seven starters. Cieslinski will arrive on Tuesday and is slated to start the Royals’ sixth game on June 12.
Tanner Bauman, a lefty out of St. John’s River State College, will start on the mound in the opener. Bauman had 40 strikeouts and 18 walks in 44 innings and had a 4.70 ERA this spring. Former Millbrook star (and former Royal) Anthony Simonelli pitched for St. John’s in 2019 and is now starring for Virginia Tech.
Others that Smith could count on in the starting rotation are 6-foot-5 Jacob Shafer (RHP, North Carolina Wilmington), Nick Trabacchi (RHP, Shepherd), Kobe Head (RHP, Alcorn State). Joseph Chavana (RHP, Trinity) and the Quijano brothers. The right-handers pitch for Rider (Kenny) and Fairleigh Dickinson (Chris).
The bullpen will be led by righty Cal Stalzer, who has six saves, a 2.81 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25.2 innings for Rider, which is in the NCAA Tournament this weekend.
Smith said it’s hard to tell how his pitching staff will fare, but he feels good about the team’s defense and hitting.
“From what I’ve seen so far from the infield, we can field it,” Smith said. “We can pick it pretty good.”
As for the Royals lineup, Smith has a couple of players who he thinks are capable of leading off.
Second baseman Nate Furman (UNC Charlotte) hit .305 with 22 RBIs in 33 games and had a .442 on-base percentage this spring, and outfielder Austin Turner (Northwest Florida State, arriving June 15) had a .435 OBP with 23 RBIs in 49 games. Smith will likely have outfielder Cam Brantley (North Carolina A&T, .447 OBP, 24 RBIs in 50 games) hit second.
The middle of the order should feature first baseman Austin Bulman (Rice, .270 average, seven HRs, 25 RBIs in 44 games), middle infielder Christian DeGuzman (Alabama State, .367 BA, 31 RBIs in 41 games) and Long.
Smith said corner infielder Sabin Ceballos — one of three position players from San Jacinto who were competing in the JUCO Division I World Series this week — will also be counted on. Ceballos hit .348 with eight HRs, 53 RBIs and a .479 OBP in 58 games this spring.
‘[Ceballos] can play anywhere in the infield,” Smith said. ‘He throws 99 [mph] across the diamond, and he can hit.”
Smith said his teammates Mason Lytle, an outfielder who had eight HRs, 47 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and hit .299 in 57 games; and third baseman Alan Shibley (.465 OBP, three HRs, 22 RBIs in 33 games) will also be key contributors.
Winchester has one local player in Millbrook graduate and Shenandoah University rising sophomore Haden Madagan. Smith has made Madagan aware that his time with the team could only be temporary though, as the Royals’ roster is in a state of flux while they wait for more players to arrive. Smith said for the opening game, he won’t have any spare infielders or outfielders.
