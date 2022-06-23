This story has more current information than the one appearing in Friday's print edition.
WINCHESTER — The wooden light pole that fell at Bridgeforth Field on Wednesday has been removed from the facility, and the Winchester Royals will play their regularly scheduled home game at 5 p.m there against Front Royal on Saturday, team manager Mike Smith said late Thursday night.
The light pole on the third-base side fell away from the field and broke through a portion of the fence surrounding the facility.
Winchester was originally scheduled to host the Purcellville Cannons on Thursday at Bridgeforth. On Wednesday night, the Valley Baseball League moved the game to Purcellville, but the game wound up being postponed on Thursday. The Cannons’ Fireman’s Field is unplayable because of Wednesday’s intense regional storm, which brought 2.5 inches of rain between 12:30 p.m. and midnight on Wednesday in Winchester, according to the National Weather Service.
The Royals were scheduled to play Front Royal at Bridgeforth at 7 p.m. on Saturday. However, Shenandoah University took over management of Bridgeforth last August, and the university released a statement on Thursday saying that it is still deciding when Bridgeforth will be ready for night play.
“It’s still too soon to know when the light pole at Bridgeforth Field will be replaced,” the statement said. “Shenandoah University is investigating all temporary and permanent solutions to the damage to the field’s lighting system caused by Wednesday’s storms."
The last time a light pole fell at Bridgeforth — which opened in 1979 — came in 2012 when the left-field pole collapsed after a derecho hit the area on June 29. The Royals played the following two games at Bodie Grim Field, also in Jim Barnett Park, while the fence was repaired. The light pole had not been replaced yet when the Royals returned to Bridgeforth on July 3, but the Royals were able to play at night by keeping the lights on at Bodie Grim.
Smith said from the information he’s gathered, it doesn’t appear that games could be played at night in this situation until the pole is replaced.
Smith was in the umpires’ room next to the concession stand at Bridgeforth on Wednesday when the light pole fell. (The Royals were scheduled to play at Woodstock on Wednesday, but the game was postponed because of the storm.) But Smith didn’t know the pole had fallen over until he received a text from one of his players at 4:47 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, an inch of rain fell around 4:35 p.m. in Winchester.
“It’s almost like a bunker,” Smith said. “It’s solid cinder block. We had the door closed and were in there talking about our team, and I didn’t even know it fell. We didn’t hear anything.
“We got lucky [in terms of where the pole fell]. It missed the [batting cages] and missed the softball field. It just took out a fence. I went over and looked at the pole, and [the wood] was rotten.”
Overall, Bridgeforth Field has had three light poles fall. The first pole, which was on the first base side, fell in 1998.
