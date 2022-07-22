The Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail currently has 60 coronavirus cases among inmates, according to a jail news release.
RSW Deputy Superintendent Steven Weaver explained that the 60 cases are inmates who tested positive or are symptomatic and deemed to be positive.
The inmates who have tested positive as well as the affected housing units are quarantined, the release states. Medical staff is monitoring and treating those who are quarantined or experiencing symptoms, the release adds.
One jail staff member tested positive on July 12 and is cleared to return to work on July 22, according to Weaver. He added that three more staff members have recovered and returned to work.
Due to the outbreak, no onsite visitation is permitted. All visitation is being conducted remotely. Additionally, all programs are temporarily suspended and the lobby is closed to the general public. Attorney and professional visitor access, however, is not limited.
Inmates are provided masks and cleaning supplies daily, and staff must wear masks, the release states. New inmates are screened and housed separately from the general population until they are cleared.
Vaccinations and booster shots have been and continue to be offered to the inmates and are administered monthly by the health department, the release states.
The jail authority’s Board and Finance and Personnel Committee canceled its meeting next week due to the increased cases.
Of the jail’s 241 inmates in April, 58.1% were from Warren County, 89% were from Shenandoah County and 5% were from Rappahannock County. There were also 117 inmates from Page and Culpeper counties and the Middle River Regional jail via bed rentals.
This is at least the third outbreak at the jail since March 2020. The first was October 2020 and the most recent one was in September.
