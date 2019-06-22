WINCHESTER — Forty-nine workers will be impacted when Rubbermaid Commercial Products closes the metal trash can division at its Valley Avenue manufacturing facility on Sept. 30, a company official confirmed Friday.
About 700 people work at the plant.
Rubbermaid, a subsidiary of Hoboken, N.J.-based Newell Brands, is one of the largest employers in the area. It also operates a distribution facility on Apple Valley Road in Frederick County. A combined 1,200 people work at the company's two locations here, The Star has previously reported. Rubbermaid has been in operation in Winchester for about 50 years.
Claire-Aude Staraci, a communication executive with the company, said in an email that employees affected by the division's closure "are are eligible to apply for open positions within the resin and distribution facilities."
She did not respond to questions asking why the division is closing. Asked if the company is outsourcing the division to China, she said it is not.
