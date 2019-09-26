WINCHESTER — Rubbermaid deliberately emitted air pollution by failing to get required permits for machines at its Frederick County distribution center, according to a settlement announced Wednesday by state Attorney General Mark R. Herring that includes a $184,000 fine.
“Rubbermaid knowingly and blatantly constructed and operated these machines without the proper permits even after they had been notified by the state Department of Environmental Quality multiple times about their violations,” Herring said in a news release. “Machines like these can have serious negative impacts on the air and the environment around them if they are not properly permitted and regulated. I hope this sends a message to other similar companies that Virginia will not tolerate the unpermitted construction and operation of machines that could potentially harm the environment.”
Erin Straight, the distribution center’s senior human resources manager, referred questions to corporate spokespeople at Newell Products, Rubbermaid’s parent company. Claire-Aude Staraci, a Newell spokeswoman, didn’t return calls or an email on Wednesday afternoon.
The settlement involves machines at the 55-acre distribution center at 125 Apple Valley Road. The machines include a bake-off oven, laser cutter and powder-coating equipment.
The laser cutter emits particulate matter that includes soot, smoke and microscopic air pollution particles. The federal Environmental Protection Agency says particulate matter aggravates asthma and can cause premature death in people with heart or lung disease. The National Institutes of Health said studies show a “robust association” between gastric cancer and long-term exposure to particulates.
The settlement is tied to a lawsuit filed in Frederick County Circuit by the DEQ against Rubbermaid in February. The release said Rubbermaid failed to get installation and operation permits between February of 2016 and July of last year despite the DEQ issuing multiple warnings.
The release said Rubbermaid “misled” the DEQ about the machines they were operating and the timeline of their use.The lawsuit said Rubbermaid began operating the oven and powder-coating operations machines in 2014; the DEQ learned about them during a 2016 tour of the facility.
The lawsuit includes a May 2, 2017, email from a Newell environmental compliance manager to the DEQ regarding the laser cutter. The manager said the machine could “potentially exceed” the 10-ton annual threshold for uncontrolled particulate matter emissions, “although actual emissions remain significantly below, in part, because of the built-in dust control.”
The manager goes on to promise that “under no circumstances” would the machine be used until a permit was issued. Nonetheless, the lawsuit said the agency wasn’t notified until 109 days after the machine’s startup on June 30, 2017. Rubbermaid had 15 days to notify the DEQ about the startup, meaning it was in violation for 94 days.
The lawsuit said Rubbermaid, which makes industrial products including garbage cans and utility carts, was liable for up to $32,500 in fines per day. That works out to about $3 million in fines.
The settlement is less than 1% of the $3 million the state could’ve sought. Newell did $8.6 billion in sales last year, according to its annual report.
Charlotte Gomer, Herring’s press secretary, said in an email that the settlement was fair. “[It] brought the company into compliance and held it accountable for its alleged unlawful conduct,” she said.
(3) comments
This story was reported from the point of view of Rubbermaid and of the regulator. the fact that the residents of the area were subjected to particulate matter which was not reported to the state goes unmentioned. Who lives near this site? Who was exposed? We the people are supposed to be the main subject of our nation, not an unmentioned side issue.
Especially aggravating was the headline (and yes I know reporters don't write their headlines) which focused 100% on the impact on Rubbermaid -- a tiny fine.
Fake headline!
Rubbermaid was NOT fined for air pollution.
Rubbermaid was fined for not getting a permit before operating a machine for which the state requires a permit.
Whatever the headline, they operated the machines without getting a permit, which seems deliberately careless, since they claimed they would not be operating them without a permit but did so anyway. If I'm reading the article correctly, they installed the machines and were operating them, and even then did not request a permit until they were discovered upon inspection.
