WINCHESTER — Rubbermaid Commercial Products is closing the metal trash can division at its Valley Avenue facility on Sept. 30, impacting 49 employees, a company spokesperson confirmed Friday.
The plant employs about 700 people.
Claire-Aude Staraci, a communication executive for the company, said workers affected by the closing “are eligible to apply for open positions within the resin and distribution facilities.”
In addition to the Valley Avenue facility, Rubbermaid has a distribution facility on Apple Valley Road in Frederick County. The two locations employ a combined 1,200 people, making Rubbermaid one of the largest employers in the region. Rubbermaid, a subsidiary of Hoboken, N.J.-based Newell Brands, has been in Winchester for about 50 years.
Staraci did not respond to questions asking why the division is closing. Asked if the division’s operations are being outsourced to China, she said that they are not.
