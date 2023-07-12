BERRYVILLE — Rules for farm businesses in Clarke County making and selling alcoholic beverages are being revised to try and keep the ventures from becoming a nuisance to neighbors.
The Clarke County Planning Commission recently endorsed a zoning ordinance amendment in a unanimous vote. The rule changes now move on to the Board of Supervisors, which ultimately will decide whether they're enacted, perhaps as soon as its August meeting.
A new minimum lot size of 5 acres is proposed, along with new zoning permit requirements and rules for businesses open to the public.
County Planning Director Brandon Stidham said he's aware of some farm businesses selling hard beverages produced from crops they grow. He said he doesn't know exactly how many there are, yet he's aware that some other farms are interested in launching such businesses.
None of the current businesses have caused any problems, Stidham said.
In an interview, however, he mentioned concerns stemming from the operations of Bear Chase Brewing Co. in Bluemont. Traffic from the farm brewery, in western Loudoun County near the Clarke County line, has caused congestion and backups around the intersection of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) in Clarke, county officials have said.
Clarke's current rules for wineries, breweries and distilleries on farms were adopted in 2015 after the General Assembly imposed limits on how much localities can regulate them.
Under state code Subsection 15.2-2288, those businesses are designated agricultural operations allowed "by right" on farms. For that reason, counties can't require their owners or operators to obtain special-use permits. Neither can counties regulate the sale, tasting and/or consumption of beverages during the businesses' regular operating hours; the sale and shipment of product to consumers, wholesalers and out-of-state customers; or how the beverages may be stored in a warehouse.
Virginia, nevertheless, allows localities to put some restrictions on the businesses. State code reads that local rules must be reasonable and take into account factors such as the economic impacts they could have, the agricultural nature of business-related activities and whether those activities are typical for such businesses statewide.
“Usual and customary activities and events at (such businesses) shall be permitted without local regulation unless there is a substantial impact on the health, safety or welfare of the public,” the code reads.
Taking that into account, Stidham said, Clarke currently requires a zoning permit to operate a winery, brewery or distillery on a farm. The only requirements to obtain a permit are to have a state license for such a business, obtain a business license from the county's revenue commissioner and have a private well and onsite sewage disposal system approved by the Virginia Department of Health.
As part of the proposed ordinance amendment, the three types of businesses are consolidated as a new land use: "An agricultural operation with agricultural activities conducted on the same lot or on a contiguous lot under common ownership, which is licensed as a farm winery, a farm brewery, or a farm distillery by the Commonwealth of Virginia."
It puts all three under a common set of regulations, Stidham said.
The business would have to operate on a lot comprising at least five acres unless it's part of an overall agricultural operation located on multiple contiguous lots under common ownership, according to the amendment.
Five acres is based on "the minimum lot size for a property without a dwelling to qualify for a land-use value assessment," said Stidham.
Business owners/operators will "have to show us how much grape production, hop production, whatever production is being done on site" to go into their products, he said.
The businesses could open to the public no earlier than 8 a.m. and close no later than 8 p.m.
Food couldn't be served on a regular basis, but temporary food vendors could set up stands.
Activities such as weddings, private parties, overnight lodging and amusement rides also wouldn't be allowed.
Entertainment would be allowed basically if it's not advertised as a special event and there is no cover charge.
"They're not intended to be ... entertainment centers" but rather agricultural operations, Stidham emphasized.
"No amplified sound should be audible beyond any property line," he said, adding that such noise would be prohibited altogether after 6 p.m. daily.
The restrictions, Stidham added, are intended to let businesses "conduct their core functions of growing agricultural products and producing beverages for public sale and consumption without allowing them to become an event and entertainment destination."
"If someone was to propose a massive tasting room (for instance), that would raise our eyebrows," he told the planning commission, referring to staff in his department.
Commissioners only asked a few questions, mostly about water/sewer matters, and they were satisfied by Stidham's answers.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing on the rule changes. The supervisors will hold another hearing before considering them for approval.
