BERRYVILLE — New rules are on the books for homeowners in rural areas of Clarke County wanting to rent rooms to temporary lodgers.
Earlier this week, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors adopted zoning ordinance amendments establishing a “short-term residential rental” use for properties in areas zoned AOC and FOC for agriculture, forestry, open space and land conservation. The amendments also include changes to regulations for home occupation country inns and “bed-and-breakfasts.”
Home occupation means the owner must live on the property.
A six-month “grace period” ending in mid-August was set to give homeowners time to adjust to the new rules and make any changes necessary to comply with them.
During the period, the $100 fee for a zoning permit will be waived for people trying to comply.
The short-term residential rental use includes rules for owners renting one or more rooms within a single-family dwelling, minor dwelling (a second, smaller home on the same site as a larger house) or tenant house, or renting the entire structure, to a single customer for lodging for up to 30 consecutive days.
A customer can be either one person or multiple people participating in the same rental agreement, county Planning Director Brandon Stidham noted.
If an owner wants to accommodate more than one customer at a time, or wants to serve meals, he or she should establish a bed-and-breakfast or a country inn, said Stidham.
No more than two houses on a lot can be used for short-term rentals. Each dwelling used is subject to compliance with building code requirements and confirmation that onsite sewage disposal systems can support the intended maximum occupancy.
The adopted rules include revisions to ones originally proposed, taking into account concerns presented by the public during a previous supervisors meeting.
A proposed limit of 10 people per lot during rental periods was replaced with the requirement that a maximum of two dwellings per lot can be used for short-term rentals. Basically, the change helps property owners accommodate more people.
Stidham emphasized that the county will approve only one lodging use per lot, whether it be a short-term rental, bed-and-breakfast or inn. The scope of all proposed lodging activities on the lot will determine which use is applicable.
For example, Stidham said, a property owner with four dwellings on a lot couldn’t obtain a short-term residential rental zoning permit for rentals in two of the dwellings and a second such permit for rentals in the other two. In this case, he said, rentals in four dwellings on a lot would require approval of a special use permit for a country inn and a site development plan.
He also said, for instance, that someone wanting to run a 15-room inn couldn’t also have a short-term residential rental on the same lot as a way of exceeding the maximum occupancy for an inn.
The new rules stem from concerns that officials have expressed over an apparent proliferation of room rentals in the county on websites such as AirBnB.
Stidham said the county wants to establish uniform rules for all lodging businesses.
“There may be bumps in the road,” Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass said, that officials will have to find a way to overcome in the future, as issues arise from property owners’ needs and wishes.
However, “the rules ... are appropriate and necessary,” said Bass. “It’s time we walk down that road.”
Ruth Almeter told the supervisors she rents rooms at Montana Hall, across from Long Branch Historic House and Farm off U.S. 50 near Boyce. She described Clarke County as being “a gem of low regulations,” adding that she would like for it to stay that way.
“I don’t want to be (like) Loudoun County,” Almeter said.
One of the reasons why Clarke County remains a rural gem is because “it has reasonable regulations,” said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay.
Essentially, the rules ensure that a house isn’t overpopulated and “you’ve got clean water and the toilet flushes,” McKay said.
Speaking from a property owner’s viewpoint, Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said, “We have an obligation that if we’re taking money from people staying here (in the county), we need to make it as safe as possible for them” to stay.
