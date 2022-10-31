Although you might find yourself heading out to train in the dark once we fall back for Daylight Saving Time, there is much to love about late fall and winter runs. There are magnificent sunrises and sunsets to witness while you’re trotting down the sidewalk. And the chillier temps in the Northern Shenandoah Valley might mean you’ll be able to post faster running times than you did during the sweltering summer. If you train through the winter, you can crush races in the spring. However, in addition to road rules that apply year-round, there are some added precautions you can take throughout the coming months to optimize your personal safety and minimize potential hazards.
Shenandoah Valley Runners (SVR) President Vern Heavener knows a thing or two about running safely in all seasons. He accepted the helm as SVR leader in 2013. He also recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of a running streak that began on Oct. 1, 2012. No, it’s not that kind of streak. A “streak” in the world of running is when someone commits to running at least a mile every day. Heavener originally promised himself he would run every day for a month. He completed that first month and kept on going — step after step, day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year.
Heavener’s 10-year running streak means he has covered more than 11,700 miles through his daily habit. To put that into context, if he ran straight out of his front door and could run on water, he would have made it to Greece and back with mileage to spare.
He runs in all weather and says winter suits him just fine. “I love the rain and cold runs, they are my favorite. I’ve grown to love my 5:30 a.m. runs at work. It’s a good time for me to reflect on the upcoming day,” he says.
How does he do it? Heavener says he abides by universally accepted safety precautions year-round as suggested by the Road Runners Club of America at rrca.org, as does SVR. As the president of SVR, Heavener has helped facilitate different types of local runs on roadways and trails throughout the region. He knows the safety precautions area police promote in regard to running outdoors and says safety plans need to be tweaked to accommodate different venues. He says one of the biggest safety mistakes when it comes to running is a failure to use simple “common sense.”
In the winter, Heavener takes a few specific safety measures. “Most of my runs are done at work around 5:30 a.m. Monday through Friday,” Heavener says. “Luckily there is a sidewalk, but I still have to use common sense and remember that drivers are not looking for someone running at 5:30 a.m..” He says it’s not just humans that can be troublesome to early morning runners traversing in the dark. “My ‘friend’ Pepé (the skunk) likes to hang around a lot.”
Sometimes there is increased safety in numbers. It helps to go where there are other runners or some level of activity where it is difficult for predators or pests to hide. In addition, some runners consider having a running partner as essential as shoe with good arch support, especially if they run in the early morning or at night. Another plus to exercising with others is that if you get injured along the way, there is someone there to help you.
However, running with buddies can be a double-edged sword. Heavener says one of the most common safety gaffs he sees are people who run in groups and forget to pay attention to their surroundings. “You see this more with group runs where everyone is chatting and not paying attention,” Heavener says. Distraction is troublesome when it comes to traffic, ice, potholes and more.
While being able to zone out a bit and get fully immersed into a running groove is nirvana for many runners, Heavener emphasizes the need to be constantly aware of one’s surroundings always — day and night in all weather conditions.
On that note, runners might consider ditching their playlists. While music can motivate, turning up the volume can muffle your auditory awareness. Music can muffle the sound of on-coming traffic, aggressive animals or dangerous people. RRCA suggests that if you cannot go without listening to your favorite tunes, leave one ear bud out or keep the volume down so that you can hear the world around you.
Whether you run with others or run alone, basic road safety no matter the time of day or type of weather means running facing traffic. Run single file when necessary if running with others. Make sure there is ample buffer to get out of the roadway when needed.
Be ready to respond to seasonal obstacles. If piles of leaves, ice or snow decrease your ability to run safely, rethink your route and always yield to traffic. Do not assume that a vehicle will give you a wide berth. Stop if you need to stop. Even if pedestrians legally have the right of way in many instances, when it comes to car vs. runner, the car will win.
This is especially true in wintry road conditions where runners and vehicles both slip and slide and might go left when they mean to go right. While Heavener does not wear any special shoes for running in the ice and snow, some runners opt for “Yaktrax” or similar spikes that can be strapped onto the base of a running shoe to provide better traction.
Another universal running tip that comes into play during the shorter days of fall and winter is emphasizing visibility on every level. Think light and bright. Mark Stickley, who is a long-time runner, John Handley High School cross country coach and owner of Runners’ Retreat on Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall, says, “As a rule, you want to be able to see what’s around you and be seen by others.”
Select routes that are well lit if possible. Wear a headlamp or use a hand-held flashlight. This not only makes you more visible to traffic, but will also help diminish the chances you’ll fall into a pothole or collide with your neighbor’s trash can.
Runners’ Retreat hosts group runs that start at 6 p.m. on Thursdays year-round. Runners of all levels are welcome. Stickley says the store passes out small flashlights for runners to carry when they show up for group runs this time of the year to increase safety.
In addition to the chipper running buddy who logs miles with you in 10-degree weather, reflective gear is also your best friend, according to Stickley. From hats, socks, vests, shirts and shoes with reflective striping and decals to rechargeable running belts that light up and blink — anything you can do to make yourself more visible to traffic is key.
Wear bright colors that don’t camouflage you. If you are running in the dark on black pavement, don’t wear all black. If you are running in the snow, avoid wearing too much white. If you are running in the woods, avoid attire that makes you look like a bear, deer or other target.
Being “visible” also means telling someone you trust that you are going on a run and where you are going. Even if you plan on meeting a friend at a favorite running spot, let someone know you are going just in case your pal sleeps through their alarm or becomes as flaky as falling snow.
Granted, if you’re a runner, you might not want the heaviness of constantly preparing for a series of unfortunate events to drag you down every time you lace up your sneakers. However, much of these common sense tips can become as much of a habit as Heavener’s running streak.
Keep in mind that while consistency pays dividends when it comes to running and establishing safety habits, being overly predictable can pose a danger when it comes to predators. Vary your routes. This might even mean simply running a route backwards so you are not on the same side of the road at the same exact time every day.
No matter the season, run with your cellphone. Consider running where there is cell service and turning on your cellphone tracker. Know how to quickly access emergency numbers on your cellphone.
Wear ID. For example, Road ID (roadid.com) makes durable tags that can be customized with pertinent contact information and medical notes so that if something happens and you cannot speak for yourself, emergency caregivers can provide the best help possible. Running ID tags come in a multitude of styles that can be worn on shoes, wrists, around the neck and more. Opting for tags that attach with Velcro to your running shoes is a great way to ensure you never leave home without ID.
Take a self-defense class if interested. If you carry pepper spray, a Taser or other personal safety device, make sure you know how to use it and you are carrying it in a way that is accessible, but not a danger to yourself or a passerby. In cold weather, remember that you might be wearing gloves. Adjust your plan accordingly.
If someone tries to stop you, you do not have to stop. Trust your instinct. It should be obvious that you’re exercising and aren’t available to chat for whatever reason the stranger might state. Do not worry about being perceived as rude. If someone asks you for directions on a city street or even in a rural area, consider that most people have cellphones or on-board navigation systems to search for directions themselves. They likely don’t need you to stop mid-run to draw a map. If it seems odd, it probably is. Trust your gut.
And, here’s one last word of advice. If you are tempted to blame the bone-chilling weather, the prolonged morning darkness or the season’s sleepy setting sun for shirking a run, ask yourself: “What would Vern do?”
You know the answer. Vern would toss the comfy fleece blanket aside, lace up his Saucony Guides, strap on a headlamp, sprint out his front door.
If you need more motivation to keep running as Jack Frost creeps into the Shenandoah Valley, join Heavener and the SVR gang at the Winter Runners Series, Dec. 3- March 12. Runners (and walkers) of all levels can register for the entire series. It’s $55 if you’re an adult under 65, $30 for students and seniors over 65. SVR members get $5 off the series cost. There’s even a $135 rate for a family (up to six members). You can register for each race separately, if you’re not interested in all eight races.
Runners who register for the entire series will be eligible for awards based on series’ points. Each race is run at a different location in the Northern Shenandoah Valley at a 9:30 a.m. start time every other Saturday through the winter. All are welcome, including Old Man Winter. So, dress in bright layers and bring your gloves. Races are run in all weather.
For more details check out svrunners.org.
