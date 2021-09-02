Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport has donated nearly $50,000 in the last four years to Harrisonburg’s Explore More Discovery Museum, all of which was made possible through the airport’s annual Run the Runway 5K.
Since 2018, proceeds from the Run the Runway 5K have gone toward Explore More’s aviation exhibit, which allows children to learn about different aspects of aviation, such as being a pilot, aircraft mechanic, air traffic controller and a passenger.
With the 2020 5K unable to be held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, racers will once again return to the runway come October, said Heather Ream, director of marketing and communications for the Weyers Cave airport.
“The race in and of itself is a unique and special experience, giving families an exclusive look into the exciting world of aviation, coupled with the fact that race proceeds support quality educational play opportunities at Explore More — it’s a win-win all around,” Ream said in an email Tuesday.
The event will take place on Oct. 17 and includes a 1K Fun Run for children ages 3 to 12 and a 5K race on the taxiway and runway, which provides a stroller- and wheelchair-friendly surface to run or walk on.
“How often do you get to actually set foot on a real runway?” Ream said. “This is a very unique course and a special opportunity for families to experience together.”
As of Tuesday, nearly 150 people have registered for the event, Ream said. The deadline to register is Oct. 15 at noon. To register, visit the Explore More Discovery Museum’s website.
With all proceeds benefiting the Explore More Discovery Museum, further enhancements to the aviation exhibit can be made to provide hands-on education to museum visitors.
“Because of race proceeds, and in close partnership with SHD, the museum has been able to make quite a few additions to the exhibit, including the installation of an air traffic control tower, complete with weather and flight pattern technology,” said Kelly Snow, the museum’s development director. “We also enhanced the overall look and feel of the exhibit with added ‘wings’ on the airplane, cloud mural on the surrounding walls, and ‘runway light’ benches throughout the space.”
In 2017, Bridgewater-based aviation company Dynamic Aviation donated a Beechcraft King Air 90S airplane that was installed on the museum’s second floor.
The plane was manufactured in 1969 and was used by the military in the Vietnam War and First Gulf War. Dynamic Aviation purchased a fleet of 124 Beechcraft King Air 90S from the Army in 1996. The planes served many purposes over the years, from putting out wildfires to collecting aerial data, according to previous reports by the Daily News-Record.
Snow said there are a few ideas in the works for the aviation exhibit that are dependent on proceeds from October’s event.
“It’s a fun way to get outside with the family while benefiting a great cause,” Ream said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.