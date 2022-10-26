Runaway pumpkin

A foggy morning Tuesday made for slippery dew on pumpkins that little hands found hard to hold on to. After taking a hay ride to pick her pumpkin and posing for a photo with her classmates on their field trip to West Oaks Farm Market in Frederick County, John Kerr Elementary School kindergarten student Stephanie Rasmussen, 5, had her pumpkin slip through her grasp and roll down a steep hill, which delighted her classmates as they watched her chase it. She was eventually able to retrieve the pumpkin unharmed.