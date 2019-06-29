WINCHESTER — A teenage runaway from Winchester has been located.
Winchester Police Lt. Amanda Behan said officers and the missing girl’s guardian spoke with the teen by phone Friday morning.
“Officers have confirmed that she is OK,” Behan said.
The girl was identified by police in a social media post as Malaya Bleeker. Behan said Malaya turns 18 next week and doesn’t want to return home at this time.
Investigators were able to communicate with Malaya shortly after the Winchester Police Department posted on Facebook that she may be in the Richmond area and was considered endangered.
Further details about the situation were not released.
