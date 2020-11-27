STEPHENS CITY — A trip back to Winchester always includes a Thanksgiving morning 5K run for Midlothian’s Chris and Jennifer Newlin, and they were among the many who were glad to keep a tradition going on Thursday morning.
Frederick County Parks & Recreation held its 22nd Thanksgiving 5K (3.1 miles) race at Sherando High School and Sherando Park. This year’s race looked a lot different than last year’s because of COVID-19 restrictions. But smiling faces were in abundance, and a few runners also embraced the full spirit of the holiday with Thanksgiving-themed headgear.
This year’s event was broken up into two days of racing in order to meet Gov. Ralph Northam’s gathering limitations. Last year’s race featured 702 runners, but the two races this year were capped at 250 races, with runners sent off in 25-person waves a minute apart. Temperature checks were taken before the race, and runners were instructed to leave Sherando High School as soon as they were done running.
On Wednesday, 107 people completed the race. Thursday’s race was sold out more than a week in advance, but only 195 people wound up completing the race. Times from both days were combined to determine the award winners.
The Newlins — both James Wood High School graduates — made the 150-mile trip from Midlothian, where they’ve been living for 10 years, to see their family members who still live in the Winchester area. They said they’ve participated in the Thanksgiving 5K somewhere between five and 10 times.
“I just like that it’s on Thanksgiving morning,” said Chris Newlin, 40, a triathlete who hadn’t competed in an organized race at all this year because of the pandemic. “We start the day off with exercise, get our heart rate up. It sets the tone for Thanksgiving.”
Jennifer Newlin, 41, added it’s always enjoyable to see people they went to high school with at the race.
On Thursday, they competed with their children, Davis 12, and Lauren, 8. For Lauren — who was given a tutorial on the course layout by her father while they looked a printed copy of it — Thursday was her first time competing in the Thanksgiving 5K. Chris wound up placing eighth among males in 20 minutes, 40.1 seconds and Jennifer was ninth among females (23:50.9).
Lauren Ferguson, 24, of Winchester competed in the Thanksgiving 5K for the fourth time on Thursday.
“What I like about is people get to enjoy their time together before they have to eat all the calories,” said Ferguson, who hadn’t competed in an organized race during the pandemic until Thursday. “I was very glad they held it this year.”
Dylan Denter, 25, of Winchester, competed in the Thanksgiving 5K for the second time on Thursday and placed ninth among males in 20:48.1.
“It’s always great to start out Thanksgiving with a good run and physical activity,” Denter said. “It means a lot [that Parks & Rec held this event]. There are virtual races, but those aren’t the same. There is such a huge social aspect of running and just being around people, it’s something very important to do.”
Denter wore a half turkey hat during the race.
“I like having fun with it if there’s a theme to the run,” Denter said.
The overall best time came from Wednesday’s race. Alec Venable, 19, of Ashburn, a former Loudoun Valley High School runner, recorded a time of 17:11.4. James Wood cross country coach Matt Lofton, 41, of Winchester also ran Wednesday and was the overall runner-up (17:22.5) and top Masters runner (40-and-over). The female winner was Millbrook High School sophomore Madison Murphy, who recorded a time of 19:31.5. The runner-up, Zanny Arey, 27, of Bridgewater, ran Wednesday and finished in 19:42.9.
Rick Burroughs, the race director for seven years, was pleased with how the event went.
“It went well,” he said. “It’s good to be able to still offer a continuous tradition. It’s good to be able to modify it and still have it available for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.