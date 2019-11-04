WINCHESTER — When it's 27 degrees on a Saturday morning, most people want to stay in bed and pull up the covers.
Unless, of course, they're runners.
More than 500 pavement pounders braved the cold Saturday morning to run all or part of the Battlefield Half Marathon, a 13.1-mile course that started and finished at the Kernstown Battlefield at 610 Battle Park Drive in Winchester.
Chris Konyar, recreation superintendent with the organization that staged the half marathon, Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department, stood at the corner of Battle Park and Saratoga drives to cheer the runners on.
"Love you being here. Good job. It's a beautiful day," Konyar said as a long line of runners rounded the corner.
"We've got a local contingent of runners that look forward to this every year," said Parks and Recreation Marketing Manager Tony Baker. "We also get 11 or 12 different states represented in the race. ... There's a group from Lansing, Michigan, here, plus Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and [Washington] D.C."
Contestants on Saturday could run the entire course, split the 13.1 miles with a partner, or join a group of four runners with each person tackling a bit more than 3 miles.
James Wood High School cross-country coach Mike Onda, who brought some of his students to participate in the run, said it was a challenging course.
"It's a lot of rolling hills," Onda said. "Sometimes it's not so bad, but toward the latter part of the course, the hills get steeper. That part is really tough."
Becki Oliver, of Winchester, ran the race with her family as part of a four-member team, Melissa's Monsters, in memory of their friend, Melissa Anne Dabas, who succumbed to breast cancer in September 2017.
"It went great," said Oliver, whose team finished third out of 28 four-person relay squads. "Had a good time."
Cindi Pullen, of Winchester, wasn't interested in running, but she and her two children, 7-year-old Henry Pullen and 5-year-old Emma Pullen, brought homemade signs to encourage two of the contestants — husband and father Greg Pullen and his brother, Sam Pullen.
"It's pretty chilly, so we bundled up," Cindi Pullen said. "We're not sure how long it will take them to run. We anticipate standing out here for an hour or so."
It was a much shorter wait for supporters of Kenyan runner Julius Kogo, who finished the half marathon with the day's fastest time of 1:05.35. The top female runner was Feyne Gudeto Gemeda of Ethiopia, who came in seventh overall with a time of 1:15.58.
The winning two-member team was Gazelle Dale's #1, with a time of 1:47.22, and the first-place four-member team was Team ICU/ER, with a time of 1:44.03.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), which provides overnight shelter to area homeless residents from November to March.
Frederick County Parks and Recreation has another big run coming up later this month. Its annual Thanksgiving Day 5K will begin at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 28 at Sherando High School near Stephens City. For more information or to register, visit fcprdrun.wixsite.com/runatthetop.
"We're promoting wellness," Baker said, "and running is a great way to do it."
