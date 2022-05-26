WINCHESTER — A local Memorial Day tradition, the Loudoun Street Mile, returns on Monday morning for its 35th year.
The foot race in downtown Winchester not only serves as a championship event for the Road Runners Club of America and the Collegiate Running Association, it also raises money for The Laurel Center, Winchester's only nonprofit providing emergency shelter and support services for women, men and children who are victims of domestic or sexual violence.
The Laurel Center has been the race's beneficiary every year since Mark Stickley, owner of the Runner's Retreat retail store at 135 N. Loudoun St., started managing the event in 2003. The amount raised each year varies, but Stickley said the average has been about $3,500 per year.
"It's fun to provide a racing opportunity for the runners and to do something good for the community," Stickley said.
Faith Power, executive director of The Laurel Center, said the proceeds raised over the past two decades have been a blessing to her organization.
"We had a budget cut last year and that money helped us buy food and clothing for people who were in the shelter, as well as incidental things that people need when they leave everything behind because of an abusive situation," Power said.
Stickley said the Loudoun Street Mile has been run every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced 2020's event to be bumped from May to July.
"My race [in July 2020] was the first in-person race in Virginia since March of that year," he said. "Last year we had 340 [participants]. I'm really hoping to get back to the pre-COVID numbers of around 500."
In 2020, to minimize the number of people on the course at any one time, Stickley had the runners start in waves of 50 people each. That worked so well, he said, that staggered start times are now a standard part of the annual event.
As for the course itself, Stickley said, "It's a straight shot down Loudoun Street," starting at 1604 S. Loudoun St., near Blue Ridge Electric Service, and ending on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Anyone who wants to run in the Loudoun Street Mile can do so by signing up at loudounstreetmile.com by Sunday. Race-day registrations will not be accepted.
The entry fee for the race is $30 per person, and a family package for up to six people costs $85. Members of the Shenandoah Valley Runners organization get a $1 discount.
The Loudoun Street Mile will be run in waves of approximately 50 runners each. The top 50 men will run first at 8:30 a.m., followed by the top 50 women at 8:40 a.m. Additional waves will begin every 10 minutes until all runners have taken the course, and families will be allowed to run together.
"I've really tried to grow not just the competitive side of the race, but also the family side," Stickley said. "I really like to see families sign up."
"The Laurel Center is about promoting healthy families. That's why this event is so wonderful for us," added Power, who will be among the volunteers assisting with Monday morning's race.
When runners sign up for the Loudoun Street Mile, they will be asked to estimate how long it will take them to complete the course. Those estimated times will determine which wave they will be placed in.
"If you're running 6:30 or faster, you should be in the Top 50," Stickley said.
Monday's event will also include a 100-yard Tot Trot for kids who are 1 to 5 years old, as well as a Fitness Walk for people who aren't up for a one-mile run. Registration is $10 for the Tot Trot and $20 for the Fitness Walk.
An array of awards are on the line for the Loudoun Street Mile racers. The top men and women will receive $750 for first place, $400 for second, $250 for third, $175 for fourth and $125 for fifth. Additional prizes will be given to the top three finishers in nearly two dozen age categories.
Road Runners Club of America medals will be awarded to the Loudoun Street Mile's overall champion, masters champion, grandmasters champion and senior grandmasters champion. The Collegiate Running Association championship, which is open to anyone taking a college course, will award $500 to the top male and female runners, $250 to the second place finishers and $100 to the third place competitors.
For a complete list of prizes and categories, and to register for Monday morning's Loudoun Street Mile, visit loudounstreetmile.com.
Volunteers are also needed to assist with the event starting at 7 a.m. Monday. Anyone interested is asked to call The Laurel Center today at 540-667-6160.
