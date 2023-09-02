FRONT ROYAL — Warren County had no answer for the Millbrook running game as the Pioneers rolled up 414 yards on the ground to spoil the Wildcats' home opener 44-12 in football action on Friday night.
The loss drops the Wildcats to 0-2 to start the season. The Pioneers improved to 2-0.
"Millbrook is physical and they stay low up front, they execute well, they all hit their keys, they all hit their blocks, and they execute their assignments," Warren County first-year coach Josh Breeden said. "They are a tough team. Hats off to them."
A week after steamrolling Harrisonburg in the same fashion, the Pioneers rolled up 20 first downs and were forced to punt just one time in the game.
"I think the guys found some motivation," Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. "One, we practiced really well this week, but I think they found some motivation today when we showed up. There was something in the locker room. I don't know what they found, but it got them motivated."
Millbrook scored the first points in the first minute of the game as junior Kyler Jackson rambled 58 yards up the middle for a touchdown on the second play.
With the Pioneers leading 6-0, Jackson then intercepted a deep pass on Warren County's first series to give the ball right back to the offense.
Eight plays later Garrett Johnson booted a 27-yard field goal to give Millbrook a 9-0 lead.
After forcing the Wildcats to punt after a couple of first downs, Millbrook then marched 84 yards in eight plays as Jackson scored from eight yards out. Jackson gained 55 yards on five carries on the drive. Johnson's extra point gave the Pioneers a 16-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Wildcats showed some life in the second quarter as senior quarterback PJ Dellinger led Warren down the field. Dellinger completed three passes during the drive and capped off the series with a six-yard TD run.
Millbrook, however, responded on its next possession, once again marching down field with their potent rushing attack. Warren County aided the Millbrook drive by committing a pair of 15-yard personal fouls. Jonah Mihill capped off the drive with an eight-yard TD run. Jackson converted the two-point run with a run up the middle to give the Pioneers a 24-6 lead.
Later in the quarter the Wildcats defense finally stopped the Pioneers, stuffing Jackson for no gain on a fourth-and-1 at the Warren County 34.
With just over a minute to go in the half, Dellinger went deep and hit receiver Sully Zewar near the sideline for a 66-yard pass to make the score 24-12, which was the score at halftime.
"Offensively, we looked good, but the defense didn't help them out," Breeden said. "We had to get a couple of stops. We were moving the ball well, took a couple of deep shots. We were capitalizing on offense, but if we don't stop them on defense it's hard to win."
Warren County began the second half with the ball and Dellinger moved the Wildcats inside Millbrook territory with a pair of completions. But Millbrook took away the Wildcats' momentum by sacking Dellinger, forcing a fumble that was recovered by the Pioneers' Cole Purdy at the 45.
"The kids came out in the second half and got the ball back on the defense," Haymore said. "And that made a difference for us."
Millbrook made the Wildcats pay by going 55 yards in six plays as Johnson plowed in from three yards out.
After forcing Warren County to punt on its next possession, Millbrook extended the margin to 25 points by marching 58 yards in seven plays as Mihill scored from 25 yards out to make it 37-12 with 3:41 left in the third quarter.
Millbrook tacked on another score early in the fourth quarter as Ryan Hecker rambled in from the 3.
Mihill and Jackson had near identical games for the Pioneers. Each rushed 18 times and had two TDs. Jackson ran for 146 yards and Mihill rushed for 145 yards.
"Our guys have some confidence, not too much confidence because we don't want to get cocky or nothing," Haymore said. "That will not happen under my watch. Warren County is a good football team — they are big up front. I think we came out and played really well, eliminated turnovers and we got two."
Warren County did gain 163 yards in the air as Dellinger was 11 of 19 with one touchdown, but the Wildcats managed just 54 yards on the ground — with most of that coming with the reserves late in the game.
Millbrook will play Brentsville (2-0), a 41-7 winner over James Wood on Friday, in its home opener next week.
