WINCHESTER — With her 2004 Buick Rendezvous down to an eighth of a tank of gas, Jennifer Price stopped at the Handy Mart/Exxon convenience store at 303 Boscawen St. on Wednesday, but she had to hit the road without filling up.
The station, which ran out of gas Tuesday night, was one of about 40% of Virginia gas stations that ran out of fuel by Wednesday, according to the AAA auto club. The closings were related to the 5,500-mile-long Colonial Pipeline shutting down Friday due to an extortion-based computer hack. The shortage was exacerbated by panic buying, leaving Price with an empty feeling.
"With people panicking, they're hoarding the gas and causing stuff like this. It's crazy," said the Winchester resident. "This is unnecessary."
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, a Colonial news release said the pipeline, which stretches from Texas to New Jersey, had reopened, but that some markets would continue experiencing "intermittent service interruptions" for several days. "Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal," the release said.
While supply was down, gas prices were way up. Costs were already far higher than this time last year when the pandemic kept people home. The average cost of a gallon of gas at this time last year was $1.61, according to the AAA Fuel Price Finder. A week ago it was $2.75. On Tuesday, the average was $2.77. A day later it was $2.87, and at some Winchester stations it was $2.99.
"This is why people are feeling sticker shock," said John Townsend, Washington D.C./Metro Area AAA spokesman. "That's pain at the pump."
But Townsend said the hike pales in comparison to the spike in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita disrupted supplies. By mid-September of 2005, the national average for a gallon was $3.02 compared to $2.32 a month earlier.
More recently, gas prices soared after a 700-mile long derecho — an intense thunder and wind storm — on June 29, 2012. The storm killed 13 and cut electricity for 10 states including Virginia, affecting 4 million customers for a week, according to the National Weather Service. Townsend said many gas stations closed and national gas prices jumped 40 cents in one day in Virginia. Prices increased for 25 straight days from a national average of $2.32 per gallon before the storm to $3.49 a month later.
When supplies are low, gas station owners raise pump prices so they can afford to buy more expensive supplies. Some close, leading to panic buying as drivers worry that they won't be able to find gas.
"They go into panic mode," said Townsend, who recommended drivers with at least half a tank refrain from buying unless they plan on driving a lot in the next few days. "When you have more people topping off their gas tank, buying more than they need, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy."
Hoarding and the shortage are frustrating for Robert Claytor, CEO of Winchester-based H.N. Funkhouser & Co. Besides selling home heating oil and petroleum lubricants, the company owns about a dozen area Handy Marts including the one on Boscawen Street. Claytor, who's been in the oil business since 1972 and remembers the 1973 Mideast oil embargo that led to long lines at the pump for months nationwide, said the company will endure the shortage, but its customers are upset.
"We're in the convenience store business and we like to be convenient and customer-focused," he said. "We want to please our customers."
Claytor said Colonial, which had $3.2 billion in assets and $370 million in revenue in 2019, according to its annual report, should've invested more in computer security.
"Some of those pipeline valves weren't password protected or had very weak passwords," he said. "All companies have the potential to be hacked by some crazy person."
The sooner the shortage is over the better for drivers like Pat Kincheloe, who filled up the tank of his company car at the Shell station at 1217 Berryville Ave. in Winchester. He works for Service Master, a fire and restoration company and spends his days driving between Winchester and Staunton meeting with customers.
"If I can't get any gas, I can't get out and see anybody," said Kinchloe, who stopped at four stations to find gas. "I can call people, but it is a lot more effective in my business to be face to face with them. It has a big impact."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.