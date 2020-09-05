STEPHENS CITY — Some things don't need to be "new and improved" because they're already perfect.
Take, for example, the homemade apple butter produced and sold each year by the Shawquon Ruritan Club of Stephens City. It's made with locally grown Golden Delicious apples that are peeled by antique machinery, then meticulously blended and slow-cooked in a pair of handmade kettles using a recipe that dates back more than 50 years.
The apples are grown in Loretta McDonald's 1,500-acre Springwood Farms orchard near Stephens City. She donates 42 bushels — about 4,200 apples — for the cause each year. That's more than $300 worth of fruit.
"We made it with applesauce before, then we went back to apples," McDonald said on Friday, noting that quality apple butter demands the use of fresh fruit.
The apples are peeled two at a time over a period of two or three days using a 1930 F.B. Pease apple peeler manufactured in Rochester, New York. Club President Gary Bunch said the machine was salvaged and rebuilt by club member Marshall Shiley using metal parts that, surprisingly, are still forged by Pease.
In addition to restoring the antique apple peeler, Shiley also built the two 40-gallon apple-butter kettles using equipment he already had on hand, such as augers and chain saw engines.
Shiley and his wife, Pam Shiley — who, by the way, makes a mean apple-cider doughnut bread pudding — invite the Shawquon Ruritans to use the workshop behind their Frederick County home as the club's annual peeling and manufacturing headquarters.
Making apple butter is an art, and there's no better artist than Marshall Shiley. He stood over one of the kettles on Friday morning, gradually adding granules of sugar until the flavor was perfect.
"We start with 50 pounds [of sugar per 40-gallon vat], then we start tasting and might go to 75," he said.
All told, the apple butter-making process takes four days, for as long as 12 to 14 hours each day. The club's 37 members do all the work themselves, from peeling and cutting the apples to labeling and filling jars, then distributing the product throughout the community.
"And that's not counting washing the jars, buying labels, picking up sugar, setting the kettles up," said McDonald, the club's treasurer.
By the end of the day today, the Shawquon Ruritans will have produced about 800 pints of apple butter, which will be sold for $5 a jar. Their apple butter can be purchased from club members, through the club's Facebook page, and at local stores including the 7-Eleven convenience store in Middletown, Stephens City Barber Shop, Gore's Fresh Meats in Stephens City, Split Ends Hair Salon in Stephens City and White Oak Trading Post near Stephens City.
Traditionally, many of the jars are sold each October at the annual Battle of Cedar Creek re-enactment near Middletown, where people from as far away as Pennsylvania seek out the renowned apple butter each year. This year's re-enactment has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Bunch said he's confident the Shawquon Ruritans will have no trouble selling the supply they have on hand.
"The word gets out and people want it," he said. "Where else can you get 12 Christmas gifts for $60? It sells itself."
The club's apple butter sales generate up to $4,000 each year, and proceeds are used by the Shawquon Ruritans to provide $500 college scholarships to local high school seniors.
"The money [raised from apple butter sales] determines how many scholarships we can do," Bunch said. "We've been averaging about six a year."
Making apple butter is a tradition that honors the founders of the Shawquon Ruritan Club. The civic organization was started in 1956 by a group of farmers in Stephens City, who later grew their ranks by inviting business people to join the club.
The Shawquon Ruritans meet at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at Stephens City United Methodist Church, . Membership is open to everyone in the community. To learn more, visit the club's page at facebook.com.
Marshall Shiley knows when the apple butter is done by judging the apple pulp thickness and russet color. It takes years of experience to know “doneness” and there is no computer algorithm or kitchen gadget employed to determine doneness. It is all about sweetness, color and consistency.
