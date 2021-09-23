Ruth Alleene Rinker Weisgerber
Ruth Alleene Rinker Weisgerber passed September 21, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center under the compassionate care of Blue Ridge Hospice.
Ruth was born June 15, 1933 in Frederick County, Virginia; daughter of Alfred David Rinker and Mary Catherine Godlove Rinker. Ruth attended Stephens City School from elementary through 11th grade and in 1951 graduated in the first senior class from James Wood High School.
Ruth loved travel and would never turn down a job opportunity if she could bundle it with an adventure. She held jobs in New York City, Miami, and Santa Monica, California as an old-school shorthand receptionist. Her favorite job was her time with Eastern Airlines. While in Santa Monica, Ruth accepted a 2 am phone call marriage proposal in October 1960 from Raynard Ralph Weisgerber and by 3 am they had embarked on their marriage of 52 years; ending at the time of Ray’s death. They raised two daughters, Kim Craig and Kelly Kremer, both of Winchester. In 1995, Ruth retired from the Frederick County School Board after 22 years. She was a teacher’s aide and librarian aide at Bass-Hoover Elementary for a majority of those years. Ruth’s childhood church was Relief United Methodist Church of Winchester where she was a lifetime member but Fairview United Methodist Church became her home church.
Ruth is survived by her two daughters, son-in-law Randy Kremer and six grandchildren: Lydia, Harrison and Louisa Craig and Kyle, Landen and Reid Kremer. Her three siblings preceded her in death; Marie Rinker Lauck, Charles David Rinker and Betty May Rinker.
To be loved by Ruth was one of life’s biggest blessings. There was a special, unique quality to her love. She loved simple and she simply loved. She was the true epitome of selfless, thoughtful, kind and nurturing. She found beauty in every person and every situation. She was a lady of great strength, quick wit and strong faith. Her entire life was lived and guided by her love for her family. She adored her grandchildren and they felt the same in return. Ruth was asked to name her five favorite things in life. Ruth replied, “Well, you will have to take my top six: Kyle, Landen, Reid, Lydia, Harrison and Louisa”.
By Ruth’s request, there will be a private graveside service held Saturday at Lebanon Cemetery with Pastor Mary Lock attending. Memorial donations may be made to Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22602 or Fairview United Methodist Church, 968 Double Church Road, Stephens City, VA 22655.
You mays sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Ruth Alleene Rinker Weisgerber.
