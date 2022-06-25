MIDDLETOWN — Former Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who was the team's all-time sack leader, will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Middletown July 4th Celebration Parade.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV made the announcement at the Italian Touch restaurant on Friday. He said Kerrigan is “really excited” to be grand marshal and called him “very community-oriented.
“We're really glad to have him and thanks to Italian Touch for sponsoring him,” Harbaugh said.
Kerrigan played college football at Purdue, where he was recognized as a unanimous All-American as a senior. He was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons for the franchise. Kerrigan signed with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2021 season but is currently a free agent.
The Middletown Fourth of July Parade will begin at 5 p.m. on July 4 at Laurel Ridge Community College and head down Main Street. Special guests for the parade are, Fred Smoot, former cornerback for Washington and the Minnesota Vikings; Mark Moseley, 1982 NFL MVP, and Super Bowl champion, and the soon to be named Miss Virginia 2022. The Middletown parade is the only local Independence Day parade.
“No one else does what Mayor Charles Harbaugh does for our area,” said Italian Touch owner Danny Brereton. “The sports figures are great to have in a small town like this and the kids just love seeing them. Italian Touch wants to do our part and make that happen.”
Parade Director Tina Clem said, “July 4th in Middletown reminds me of the squash festival in the movie 'Doc Hollywood.' I love the country appeal that goes with our parade, so if you want to walk your pet pig down Main Street, then come join us.”
Harbaugh said 89 parade entries have already signed up, and people can continue to sign up until shortly before the event. To apply for the parade, contact 540-869-2226.
Middletown Independence Day activities will take place all day at the town park, starting at 8 a.m. This year’s festivities include a softball tournament, house decorating contest, food vendors, Souled Out band, crafters, kids’ games, petting zoo and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
