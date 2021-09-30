WINCHESTER — City Council has postponed a decision on whether to rezone a narrow, 4.3-acre strip of undeveloped property at 229 S. Pleasant Valley Road to clear the way for construction of 25 three-bedroom townhouses and a small office building.
The proposed development, which would be located across the street from Jones Funeral Home at 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road, has sparked concerns from dozens of potential neighbors, most of whom say it will bring high levels of traffic into the residential neighborhoods that parallel the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley.
"229 South Pleasant Valley Road's zoning intensification is out of step for the narrow strip of land and for our vibrant residential neighborhood," Parkway Street resident Katt Eaton told council on Tuesday night.
"There are children that play on the street," Opequon Avenue resident Ursula S. Williams said. "They could get run over."
The neighbors' traffic concerns stem from the developer's plans for accessing the proposed townhouses and office building from East Leicester Street. Designs call for East Leicester to be extended and connect with the southbound lanes of South Pleasant Valley Road via a right-in, right-out connection. That would open up the possibility of East Leicester, which currently spans from Opequon Avenue westward to Summit Avenue, being used by drivers who want to take a shortcut through the the residential streets.
"If you open it up to Pleasant Valley, you can't tell me it won't increase traffic," Parkway Street resident Cathy Schwartz told council. "There's got to be another way because traffic is bad enough as it is."
Another concern voiced by neighbors regards the impact the townhouses would have on Winchester Public Schools.
Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the dwellings are projected to have a minimal impact on public school enrollment, adding just two students to the entire system. He backed up his estimate by noting the Meadow Branch Apartments complex has 170 units and a total of nine students, and the Jubal Square apartment complex has 140 units and 14 students.
Youmans also pointed out that the property, which is owned by Schwartz Family Investments II LLC, is already zoned Residential Office (RO-1) and could, by right, accommodate limited commercial and residential development. The rezoning proposal presented to council would only add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay to the current zoning in order to raise the property's residential density enough to allow construction of 25 townhouses.
Suzanne Conrad, a broker with the Winchester-based development company Adams-Nelson and Associates Inc., said she has represented the property since 2018 and no office or residential developments have expressed interest in the parcel. The current proposal to combine townhouses with a small office building, she said, "is a very good use of the site."
Regardless, Councilor Corey Sullivan said dozens of neighbors have voiced concerns about the proposed development, so City Council would be wise to proceed with caution.
"The residents that live there are overwhelmingly against what's being proposed," Sullivan said. "They're the ones that live there and have the best instinct about what's going to happen."
"I'd like for the developer to work with the residents regarding the development and to close Leicester Street to traffic [rather than having it connect to South Pleasant Valley Road]," Councilor Kim Herbstritt said before moving that council table the rezoning request.
Council voted 6-1-1 to table the proposed rezoning until Schwartz Family Investments II LLC has an opportunity to further address neighbors' concerns. Mayor and council President David Smith opposed the delay, and Councilor Richard Bell abstained from the discussion and vote because his company, Adams-Nelson and Associates Inc., is doing business with the property owners.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Evan Clark, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell and Judy McKiernan. Councilor Les Veach was absent.
