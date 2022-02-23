WINCHESTER — The latest updates to a proposal to build townhouses and an office building on a narrow strip of land along South Pleasant Valley Road were presented to City Council on Tuesday night.
The biggest change to the proposal, which has been revised twice since first being introduced in August, would block vehicles from accessing East Leicester Street from the townhouse development, eliminating the possibility of drivers avoiding the heavily traveled East Cork Street in order to access existing neighborhoods to the immediate west of the proposed townhouses.
Schwartz Family Investments II LLC, which owns the 4.3-acre parcel eyed for development at 229 S. Pleasant Valley Road, hopes to build 25 three-bedroom townhouses and a small office building on the property. It is asking City Council to change the zoning of the land, which has an assessed value of $517,000, from Residential Office (RO-1) to Medium Density Residential (MR), and to then add a planned unit development (PUD) overlay so the site has enough residential density to accommodate the dwellings.
Originally, Schwartz Family Investments proposed extending East Leicester Street — which currently dead-ends at the western border of the Schwartz property — and connecting it to South Pleasant Valley Road. The new interchange would have made it so people could turn off South Pleasant Valley and follow East Leicester all the way to where it ends at Parkway Street, about six block west.
People who live in the single-family homes in the residential neighborhoods along the East Leicester corridor said they feared a high number of drivers would start using that street to access Opequon, Shenandoah, Shawnee and Summit avenues, John Kerr Lane and Parkway Street. Currently, those roadways are best accessed via East Cork Street, which is heavily used and frequently becomes congested during peak travel times.
The Winchester-based engineering firm Pennoni Associates, which is working with Schwartz Family Investments on the project, updated the proposal in December to make it so vehicles would be able to access westbound East Leicester from South Pleasant Valley Road, but eastbound traffic would not be able to follow East Leicester all the way to South Pleasant Valley. Instead, those cars and trucks would have to turn onto Opequon Avenue and follow it to either East Cork Street, Lowry Drive or Millwood Avenue in order to reach Pleasant Valley.
This version of the proposal was endorsed two months ago by the Winchester Planning Commission, but before it could reach City Council on Tuesday night, Pennoni made another change. It is now suggesting that East Leicester be closed to traffic between the townhouses and the residential neighborhoods, completely blocking vehicular access between the two sites. To do this, bollards would be installed on East Leicester between the townhouses and Opequon Avenue that could only be removed by emergency services vehicles.
Additionally, Pennoni would install a concrete median on South Pleasant Valley Road that would block northbound drivers from turning left onto East Leicester. Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said this would avoid backups being created by left-turning vehicles from South Pleasant Valley and, since the median would create narrower travel lanes on that portion of the busy four-lane street, should also slow the speed of traffic in that area.
Council has the option of voting on either proposal following a public hearing on the rezoning request scheduled for March 8. Councilor Richard Bell announced on Tuesday he would abstain from that vote due to a professional conflict of interest.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Evan Clark, Richard Bell and Corey Sullivan. Councilor Les Veach was absent.
