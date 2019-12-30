WINCHESTER — A new partnership between The Laurel Center and local churches aims to prevent child sexual abuse and provide sanctuary to its survivors.
Rebecca Lewis, sexual assault prevention coordinator for the nonprofit Laurel Center at 402 N. Cameron St. in Winchester, said the Safe Church program is expected to launch in March.
“This movement is powerful because it puts churches on the front lines of social change,” Lewis said in a media release from The Laurel Center. “By becoming a Safe Church, churches are saying that they are not willing to wait until after a tragedy has occurred to realize that they don’t know how to respond.”
The goal of Safe Church, Lewis said, is to create protected places for children while advocating for their safety at home and in the community.
“It takes you from a place of not doing anything to doing everything possible,” Bobby Stepp, lead pastor at New Hope Bible Church in Front Royal, said in the release.
New Hope is one of six houses of worship that has already agreed to participate in the Safe Church program. The others are Opequon Presbyterian Church in Winchester, Compass Community Church in Cross Junction, Marlow Heights Baptist Church and Virginia Hills Church in Front Royal, and Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville.
According to the media release, the program will engage church congregations in a yearlong process that focuses on child protection. It will include intensive training for a core team of volunteers from each church, the development of policies and practices tailored to each church, training for church staff and volunteers who work with children and more.
“Because of the training and awareness that Safe Church brought to us, we were able to put in place and implement policies and procedures to keep our children safer,” said Stepp, whose church was designated a Safe Church in January.
The Laurel Center, which provides shelter and support services for victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, is currently soliciting applications from area churches interested in participating in the free program. Between now and March, the center will offer information sessions on Safe Church to any church that expresses interest.
For more information or to schedule an informational session for your church, contact Rebecca Lewis at 540-450-5423 or r.lewis@thelaurelcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.