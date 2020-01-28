WINCHESTER — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) plans to install metal safety gates at the Old Charles Town Road bridge this spring to deter drivers from using it when there’s flooding.
The one-lane, low-water bridge crosses the Opequon Creek at the Frederick County-Clarke County line. The structure is about 80 years and is often submerged during rainstorms. About 1,500 motorists use the bridge daily.
In May 2014, 23-year-old Middletown, Maryland, resident Bryan Sears was killed when his street-sweeping truck was swept away by floodwaters near the bridge in the early morning hours. In June 2018, a woman in her 20s was rescued after her car was swept off the bridge.
The gates will be installed on both sides of the bridge. When water levels rise, VDOT workers and law enforcement officials will be able to close the gates to block vehicle access, with drivers instructed to turn around and follow a detour route.
VDOT originally planned to replace the existing bridge with a taller, safer two-lane bridge before installing the gates, but construction of the replacement has been pushed back from 2021 to 2024, Ed Carter, administrator of VDOT’s Edinburg Residency, told the Frederick County Transportation Committee on Monday. The bridge replacement will cost $4.2 million and take 12 to 18 months, he previously said.
Because safety is a concern at the bridge, Carter said VDOT will go ahead and install the gates, which were requested by Clarke County officials with support from Frederick County.
