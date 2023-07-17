BERRYVILLE — A project to make a four-mile stretch of a busy highway in Clarke County safer will begin today, weather permitting.
Work will be along Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) between the intersections of Va. 7 Business (East Main Street) and River Road (Route 606) east of Berryville. It will include shoulder widening and the installation of new pavement markings, rumble strips and upgraded guardrails at various locations, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
A four-lane, divided highway, Va. 7 is a major commuting route between Winchester and the Washington, D.C., area.
VDOT advises commuters and other drivers to be aware of highway construction crews and possible travel delays.
Crews will be widening shoulders through August. Rumble strips and guardrails will be installed during the fall, a construction timetable shows.
Travel in either direction will be restricted to one lane when necessary on weekdays. Portions of eastbound lanes will close between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sections of westbound lanes will close between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Residents and county officials have long complained about Va. 7 being dangerous, largely because of speeding vehicles and hills that limit sight distances.
The Clarke County Sheriff's Office will be keeping an eye out for speeders and reckless drivers as the work progresses. However, it doesn't plan to increase the frequency of its patrols, Chief Deputy Travis Sumption said.
"We have a pretty heavy presence on Route 7 already," said Sumption.
Deputies also will be looking out for the safety of highway crews "so they can go home at the end of their work days," he said.
Sumption mentioned changes to Virginia's "Move Over" law that took effect on July 1.
Drivers previously were required to slow down and change lanes — if they could safely — when approaching emergency and law-enforcement vehicles, tow trucks and assistance patrol vehicles with flashing blue, red or amber lights. Now, they must slow down for any vehicle on the roadside with flashing lights and/or flares or other warning devices.
Anyone who doesn't could be charged with a traffic infraction. A driver committing a subsequent violation could be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by a $2,500 fine, up to a year in jail or both.
The Va. 7 improvements are expected to be completed by the end of this year.
In April, VDOT awarded a $1,534,301 construction contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC of Strasburg for the project, which is being funded with federal and state dollars.
"Safety improvements on Route 7 have been a priority for the county for many years," said Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies. "We appreciate VDOT finding funds for this project, and we hope more safety improvements can be made in the future."
