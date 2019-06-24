WINCHESTER — Despite comprising just 3% of all vehicles in the U.S. and accounting for about 0.6 % of all miles traveled annually, motorcyclists are six times more likely to die in crashes than car or truck drivers, according to the National Highway Transportation Administration.
So when some 2,300 motorcyclists from 39 states — plus Australia, Canada, England and France — converged on the Winchester area for the Curves to Cores Harley Owners Group (HOG) Rally from Wednesday to Saturday, there was potential for accidents. But thanks to good weather, police protection and vigilance, there were no crashes during the four-day event.
Riders and police said safety was a priority and that was evident during Saturday’s motorcycle parade featuring some 500 riders and passengers. The approximately four-mile ride was from Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson at 140 Independence Drive (U.S. 50) in Frederick County to downtown Winchester.
Participants rode at least a bike length behind one another in a staggered formation that allowed room if they needed to brake or swerve suddenly. While passengers were invited to take pictures or film on their phones, drivers were instructed to keep both hands on the handlebars at all times and be alert.
“I see anybody with their phone in their hand and not their hand grips, you and I are going to talk when we get downtown,” Lt. Warren Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office traffic division commander, told riders in a safety briefing before the parade. “Do not assume that everyone else around us is going to yield the right of way to us.”
Gosnell and seven other deputies working overtime provided the escort, along with at least one Winchester police officer. Gosnell said in an interview that this was the largest group of motorcycles he has escorted since being hired in 1997. Previously, he had escorted about 120. Escorts for motorcyclists are usually done for memorial rides or charity events.
The Sheriff’s Office coordinated with Winchester and state police during the rally. Winchester Police Chief John Piper said in an email that his officers and city officials staffed the Emergency Operations Center and extra officers were brought in for main events like the parade to ensure traffic was “orderly and seamless.”
During the rally, about 603 motorcycles took part in 56 guided rides around the area, according to Jo An Emmons, rally coordinator. There were up to 22 motorcycles per group ride.
Emmons said every tour included a pre-ride briefing to discuss road conditions and included a road captain and a “sweep” or “sweeper,” the last motorcyclist in the group. The sweeper assists riders who need to stop due to mechanical problems. Emmons said there was only one breakdown during the trips.
The rally was the first in Winchester in about 25 years, but Emmons said she’d consider returning in the future. She said businesses and residents were welcoming. “It’s a great area to have a rally.”
While national motorcycle sales are down or flat as baby boomers age out of riding, events like the rally show riding remains popular. There were 8.4 million registered motorcyclists in the U.S. in 2014, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council. There were 422,388 licensed in Virginia last year, according to the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
Riders have varying levels of experience. The 68-year-old Emmons, a motorcyclist since 1997, said it’s important that riders pick rallies appropriate to their experience and skill level. Emmons, who’s organized about 18 rallies since her first one in 2003, said other safety keys are hyper vigilance and riding defensively.
“Because people in cars don’t pay attention. Trucks don’t pay attention,” she said. “That’s why my bike is loud. If you can’t see me, I’m hoping you hear me.”
On group rides, participants communicate with hand signals, body language — a raised leg means there is an obstruction in the road ahead — or through radio head sets. Dale and Dee Roberts, of Frederick County, participated in the parade and took part in two of the guided rides including one to Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
Dale Roberts, 61, has been riding since 1984. Dee Roberts, his 56-year-old wife, has ridden since 2014. They said group riders followed the speed limit and looked out for one another, particularly for inexperienced riders and those from outside the area.
“When you’re in a closed formation, you’re not able to see as far as when you’re riding by yourself,” Dee Roberts said. “That person in front of you is really your eyes.”
Dale Roberts, Winchester HOG assistant director, said experienced motorcyclists are aware of the risks on group rides or riding alone. An average of about 5,000 motorcyclists die in crashes annually in the U.S. In Virginia, 88 died last year, including one in Frederick County, according to the DMV.
Roberts said some members of Winchester HOG regularly take safety classes to avoid becoming a statistic. “They’re doing it, not only to help their insurance rates, but to make them a better rider,” he said.
Gosnell, who’s responded to many serious and fatal crashes motorcycle crashes during his career, noted that while the rally is over, many motorcyclists will be riding in the area this summer. “We need motorists to be more alert to these individuals,” he said.
