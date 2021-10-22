There are nearly 200 towns in Virginia, and according to SafeWise, Bridgewater is the safest of them all.
SafeWise, a safety-focused community organization, recently released its list of the country’s 100 safest small towns for 2021, and Bridgewater ranked No. 72 nationwide.
Bridgewater was the only town in Virginia to make it on the list and was ranked within a group of 2,111 cities that met SafeWise’s criteria.
“It’s always good news to see us on the list,” said Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager. “We are fortunate to be in a safe place in the Valley.”
Wilmer said that when the list was published, he was surprised to see Bridgewater recognized on a national level considering the town had only been mentioned as a safe place in Virginia in previous years.
In 2020, Bridgewater was ranked No. 2 on the list of the state’s 20 safest cities and towns and in 2019 was ranked No. 1.
“We are really pleased to have made the list and it speaks highly of our citizens, community and police department,” he said.
SafeWise compiles its list using data from the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting program, with the most recent statistics from 2019. Cities and towns that don’t use the program or have a population of less than 5,000 or more than 15,000 are not considered for SafeWise’s list.
In order for a locality to be ranked, 50% of the score is determined by the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people and another 50% by the number of property crimes per 1,000 people.
Data showed Bridgewater had a violent crime rate of 0 per 1,000 people in 2021 and a property crime rate of 3.7.
SafeWise classifies violent crimes as aggravated assault, rape, murder and robbery.
The No. 1 spot on the list in the United States was a five-way tie. Lewisboro Town in New York, Luzerne Township in Pennsylvania, Sleepy Hollow Village in New York, Thetford Township in Michigan and Weiser in Idaho topped the ranking.
In a Bridgewater Buzz blog post, Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read said the police department has worked hard to provide service to the community focusing on crime deterrence and proactive policing.
“We also live in a great community that is active in working with the police to fight crime, keep our community safe and build a high quality of life,” he said.
To have Bridgewater on the list reiterated how safe the community is and the positive police engagement, Wilmer said, but residents shouldn’t let their guard down because crime can happen anywhere.
