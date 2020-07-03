FRONT ROYAL — On a boring and cold night in his Gettysburg College dorm room over winter break, Kevin Poplaski started making mead under his bed.
“The first batch was absolutely terrible — almost undrinkable,” he remembered.
But he kept with it, putting in tireless hours of work perfecting the honey-based alcohol that he’s now turned into his livelihood. It led to the creation of his company, Saga Meadery, that’s now in four states and Washington, D.C. And it’s led to the opening of his first tasting room in Front Royal, perched at 7 South St.
The new tasting room opens today, with outdoor seating options available from 4-8 p.m.
For Poplaski, there’s a story in every bottle. He trusts in that philosophy so much that he’s coined it as the company’s slogan.
“It’s a slight nod to the heritage of the beverage without being too overt,” he said while standing inside the new space he’s leasing in Front Royal as he continued to put finishing touches on the indoor portion of the tasting room. “We really make it with a modern twist. It’s about the story I had to get here and the story of the company.”
The story of his company, he said, really took off while visiting his brother in New York. The siblings went out to an establishment to drink some mead and paid about $14 for a 4-ounce pour that he said slightly resembled that first batch he made in college.
“I said, ‘That’s crazy. I can make it so much cheaper.’ So, I dove into the economics of it and found out that I actually could make it so much cheaper and so much better than what they had,” he said. “So, if I can make it cheaper and make it better, there’s a business here.”
He knew that when he graduated college in 2013 with a degree in economics and a minor in business that he would set out on his own journey. And he’s built it on his own, from the manufacturing aspect of the operation in Brookneal to the new tasting room in Front Royal.
“You can guarantee quality and that it’s done the right way when you do it on your own,” he said, noting that he’s the company’s lone employee. “It saves a little money, but it’s all about the quality for me. I know that I can stand behind it and be proud of it.”
He set out to first build up his brand, taking his product door-to-door to businesses to sell it himself. As he established himself, opening a tasting room was the next logical step.
“We’ve been talking about it at least a couple of years now. We’ve been trying to get everything going, but we really wanted to establish our retail presence first. We’ve found that’s one of the hardest things for wineries with tasting rooms to do — once the tasting room gets going, you get kind of locked down and that becomes your main objective,” he said. “We wanted to make sure our brand was established. We figured if people had already tried our stuff and liked it, the tasting room has a better chance of taking off.”
He chose Front Royal, he said, because he’d been through the area a few times and had some clients nearby, including The Apple House and Shaffer’s BBQ. He said the location was “perfect” and that he felt there was a “good community” there.
At his manufacturing operation, Poplaski said he can make about 250 gallons in a single batch and can run multiple batches at once. He said he doesn’t use grapes or hops and no sulfites or preservatives are used in the process.
At the tasting room, he’ll offer seasonal meads with the year-round option of the Sunrise Citrus. He also has a habanero-infused mead along with a bourbon barrel flavor.
For now, he will offer 2-ounce pours with preset tastings. He plans to also make other local wines and ciders available.
Hours for opening weekend will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Going forward, the tasting room will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.