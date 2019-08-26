WINCHESTER — Chicago-based Healthcare Development Partners has backed out of a $3.9 million contract with Frederick County to buy the former Frederick County Middle School at 441 Linden Drive, but it still remains interested in the property, a company official says.
The county’s Board of Supervisors approved HDP’s offer to purchase the property on April 10, according to a previous statement from Deputy County Administrator Jay Tibbs. The contract gave the company 120 days to study the property, with an option to back out of the purchase at the end of the study.
HDP notified the county on Aug. 5 that it was not going to proceed with the purchase, Tibbs told The Star on Friday. He declined to elaborate on the reason why, saying he did not want to speculate, but he did say that “maybe things didn’t fall into place as far as what they envisioned for the site.”
Despite the contract falling through, HDP remains interested in the property, said Todd Bryant, HDP’s managing member. He declined to say why the company backed out of the deal.
“We remain very interested in the property and hope we can work out something that makes sense for the county, the city and for us to move forward on the project in the near future,” Bryant said on Friday.
Bryant previously said the site could be developed for age-restricted or multi-generational housing and include services provided by Valley Health, parent company of Winchester Medical Center (WMC).
The school site remains for sale for $3.9 million. The 23-acre property includes a 102,000-square-foot former school building and three athletic fields.
According to Tibbs, Arlington-based Landmark Atlantic LLC, which previously made an offer of $3.9 million for the property, also remains interested in buying it.
HDP is a privately held health-care real estate company formed in 1994. The company plans to build a 193-bed residential center for seniors at 333 W. Cork St. in Winchester on a site once occupied by Winchester Memorial Hospital (now WMC).
The former school site is located within Winchester’s city limits and borders the Shenandoah University Health Professions Building on the WMC campus. It operated as Frederick County Middle School from 1965 until 2016, when a new Frederick County Middle School opened at 4661 N. Frederick Pike. The property was then declared surplus by the county School Board and returned to the county government.
The property is zoned for Low Density Residential. It could be rezoned for another purpose, but since it’s located in the city, Winchester City Council would have to approve a rezoning for uses not allowed in Low Density Residential.
