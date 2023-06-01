WINCHESTER — Ward Plaza has been sold.
According to Jeff Buettner, Winchester's interim economic development director, the shopping center situated on 19.6 acres in the 2400 block of Valley Avenue was purchased today for approximately $10 million by Winchester Acquisition Partners LLC, a private corporation headed by investor John Wesley Gray Jr. of McLean.
Gray plans on tearing down the shopping center and filling the site with a mix of housing, retail stores and offices.
H. Paige Manuel, a Realtor with OakCrest Commercial Real Estate at 126 N. Kent St. in Winchester, represented the shopping center's owner, Walter Enterprises LC of Woodstock, in the sale of the property. Manuel said in a text message the deal was closed today in McLean but won't be recorded in the Winchester Circuit Court Clerk's Office until Friday.
To help finalize Winchester Acquisition Partners' purchase of Ward Plaza, the Winchester Economic Development Authority gave a $4 million incentive to Gray using revenues acquired from a bank loan. Gray will now be responsible for paying back the money to the EDA over a period of time at an annual interest rate of 5.07%.
If McLean defaults on the loan, Winchester's City Council has agreed to cover his debt to the EDA using taxpayer revenues.
Ward Plaza was Winchester's first shopping center when it opened in 1964. After decades of prosperity, it lost its anchor store, Montgomery Ward, in late 2000 and has been on a steady decline ever since. For more than a decade, city officials had encouraged a sale of the property, which has an assessed value of $8.4 million, so it could be improved or redeveloped.
For more on this developing story, see Friday's edition of The Winchester Star or check back on winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.