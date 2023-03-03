The Northern Shenandoah Valley's real estate market saw 21% fewer sales in 2022, but the median price was up 13%, according to information from Mike Cooper, principal broker and real estate agent at Winchester-based Cornerstone Business Group Inc.
"There was a combination of negatives and positives, but overall, the market is stable," he said
Negatives included high inflation, higher interest rates on mortgages and low housing inventory, which has been a problem for nearly six years.
The current average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.03%, according to online information. In January 2021, rates hit a record low of 2.65%, spurring a house-buying frenzy.
Things have slowed down since then.
Last year in the region, Clarke and Warren counties had the largest drop in overall sales at 28% each. Clarke had 203 sales and Warren had 684.
Winchester followed with 26% fewer sales in 2022 (400) over 2021. Frederick County followed close behind at 23% fewer sales (1,439) than the previous year, which had 1,880 sales. Shenandoah County had the smallest dip at 7%, with 745 sales compared to 798 sales in 2021.
"In each market, homes are still selling reasonably quick and at higher prices," Cooper said. "The days of ten offers the first day of a listing may be behind the local market, but a high percentage of homes still sell in the first thirty days due to lack of inventory."
Last year, Winchester saw 80% of sold properties closing in 0-30 days at an average of 99.63% of list price. "There was a little softening of prices, but it was minimal. The difference from 2021 shows that 83% of homes sold in the 0-30 window and they sold at 100.25% of list. That is a less than 1% shift in list to sales price," according to Cooper.
In Frederick County, 80% of sales were in the 0-30 day period, while 2021 saw 88% of sales in the same period.
Clarke County saw 79% of sales in 0-30 days in 2022 and 2021. Warren County's sales in 0-30 days dipped from 79% in 2021 to 77% in 2022. In Shenandoah County, sales in 0-30 days increased from 78% in 2021 to 81% in 2022.
Winchester had the highest increase in median sales price at $323,000, compared to $280,000 in 2021 — a 15% uptick.
Warren and Shenandoah counties both saw a 10% increase in median sales price. Warren increased from $315,000 in 2021 to $350,000 in 2022. Shenandoah rose from $252,000 to $277,000 during the same time period. Clarke and Frederick counties both experienced a 9% increase in median sales price. Clarke was at $515,000, up from $430,000, while Frederick was $380,000, up from $349,000.
"The lack of inventory can still be the stimulus for higher prices," Cooper noted.
Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah counties all maintained a 100%-plus list price to sales price in the 0-30 day demographic. Winchester retreated slightly in that area.
Cash sales crept up from 15% to 18% in the region last year, according to Cooper.
Following are cash sales by locality for 2022:
Winchester: 24% (up 1%)
Frederick County: 16% (up 4%)
Clarke County: 18% (unchanged)
Warren County: 17% (up 5%)
Shenandoah County: 23% (up 2%)
