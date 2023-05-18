WINCHESTER — Purple Fern Studio and Experience Art and Exhibitions announce an upcoming exhibition of landscape paintings by two accomplished regional artists: Sally Veach and Megan Lark Caldwell.
The exhibition is on view for three days only, May 19-21, at Purple Fern Studio, 3 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. The artwork is available for purchase.
The artists featured in this exhibition are often inspired to create works that complement the natural beauty and heritage of the Shenandoah Valley, according to a media release.
Megan Lark Caldwell paints with oil in a classical style. She works en plein air, from life and reference in her studio. Along with landscapes, she paints portraits of both people and animals.
Sally Veach paints using expressive strokes of oil and acrylic and mixed media collage to present an otherworldly perspective of rural vistas. Her abstracted landscapes contain recognizable symbols of settlement and subsistence in American history.
Veach earned a BFA from Syracuse University. She is a Torpedo Factory Art Center studio artist in Alexandria, Virginia, where she creates and displays new works. Veach uses her paintings and drawings to explore the effects of human habitation on the earth, the sublime power of nature, and her ancestral heritage. Her paintings of historic barns were the subject of a solo exhibition, Ghosts of a Forgotten Landscape: Paintings by Sally Veach, at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, where her painting, Harvest Ghost, is in the Museum’s permanent collection. For more information visit: https://www.sallyveach.com/
Caldwell studied painting and art education at Hendrix College outside Little Rock, Arkansas. She worked as an art teacher at Powhatan School and then as an instructor at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. In 2016, Caldwell left teaching to focus on her home studio, Sweetrock Studio, in Bluemont, Virginia. There, she works full-time as a painter while raising her four children and a menagerie of animals. She continues her education by working with other professional painters and teaching workshops. Her work has been featured in numerous local venues, including Art in the Halls at the MSV and Long Branch Historic House. For more information visit: https://www.sweetrockstudio.com/
For more information about the exhibition, visit purplefernphotography.com, or check out @purplefernphotogaphy Facebook and Instagram.
