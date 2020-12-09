WINCHESTER — Surrounding yourself with reliable talent as a business owner can make things like expanding your business flow smoothly.
That’s been the case for Dan Myers, who recently expanded his Salon Kelektiv and opened SK2.
The expansion, which started with purchasing a building at 141 W. Boscawen St., was completed in November, thanks in large part to Asha White, who serves as general manager for both locations, including the original shop at 47 W. Jubal Early Drive.
“If it wasn’t for Asha, we wouldn’t have this or the other salon. She gets all the credit for where we’ve gone,” Myers said.
White designed the new space, which features a retail area that carries Davines, R+Co, R+Co Bleu and Oribe products, candles, some jewelry and some art prints; a hair salon, and areas for stylists, nail technicians and others to work.
“This was my first full project. I helped a little with the other salon, but this was my first full, hands-on project,” said White, who manages both salons in addition to selling real estate for Oak Crest Realty and caring for three children. “It’s definitely a learning process as you go.”
White has worked with Myers for about two-and-a-half years.
Myers said he and co-owner William Waybourn gave White design freedom.
“I love her style,” Myers said. “We didn’t question anything; we just ran with it.”
SK2 operates on a booth rental system, where independent contractors can provide their services at the salon. Most of those renting booths have worked alongside White for about six years, which helped the transition go smoothly.
The salon’s expansion was something that came naturally, Myers said. He said he, Waybourn and White decided they wanted to offer more services to current clients and then the building “fell into our lap.”
The building was acquired in August and opened in November.
Having employees like White is valuable for business owners like Myers and Waybourn.
The two also own Paladin Bar & Grill in Stephens City and Front Porch Market & Grill in The Plains, and they are working on opening another Paladin location in Clear Brook at the old Woolen Mills Grill building at 3416 Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11), which is expected to open in January or February.
When asked how he handles multiple ventures, Myers credits his employees. “I trust them. I have to.”
At each venture, Myers has someone in place that he feels comfortable with handling the day-to-day operations, which allows the owners to come and go.
There are still stresses, Myers said — like working on opening a new restaurant in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — but relying on the leadership strengths of employees has helped.
