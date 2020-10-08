WINCHESTER — Families seeking assistance with Christmas gifts for their children can apply online through Oct. 18 with the Winchester Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
Parents or caregivers can go to www.SAAngelTree.org to submit an application.
Once applications are reviewed, the nonprofit group will send an email to confirm the registration and provide the date, time and location to pick up gifts.
This past Christmas, 853 children received gifts through the Angel Tree program, up from 800 the previous year. The gifts are purchased by people who select the name of a child and what they want for Christmas from one of several Angel Trees placed throughout the community. In December, the gifts are brought to a distribution center, where they can be picked up by families in time for Christmas.
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is for children ages 0-12 years old (up to age 12 by Dec. 25) in the city of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties.
Caregivers seeking assistance from the program need to have a valid photo ID, passport or consulate card. They must also provide proof of residence, birth certificates of all children being registered, as well as guardianship papers if the applicant is not the biological parent.
Registration in previous years had to be made in person. This year, the Salvation Army is strongly encouraging people to apply online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures of documents can be uploaded using a smartphone.
For those unable to apply online, the Salvation Army will offer a limited number of in-person appointments from Oct 13-16. To make an appointment,call the Winchester Salvation Army at 540-662-4777, Ext. 18, or stay on the line to speak with the receptionist who will direct your call.
