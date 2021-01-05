WINCHESTER — The local Salvation Army raised $78,823 during its recent Red Kettle Campaign — an amount below the $95,000 goal but higher than expected given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on fundraising efforts.
Money raised will help people in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County with food, temporary housing and utility assistance.
The Red Kettle Campaign is an annual fundraising effort of the Salvation Army, which is a nonprofit international Christian organization.
When the local Red Kettle Campaign was launched in November, Winchester Salvation Army Lt. Jared Martin said he said would be happy if $50,000 was raised.
The 2020 campaign, which was held from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24, involved bell ringers soliciting donations at various locations throughout the Winchester area. This year there was a drastic drop in the number of people who volunteered to be bell ringers. Martin said senior citizens usually make up a large portion of the volunteers. Because that age group is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, many seniors did not participate in bell ringing over health concerns.
An online effort was also launched so people could make online Red Kettle donations.
The local Salvation Army has repeatedly missed its Red Kettle fundraising goals in recent years. Last year, the organization raised $92,000 of a $140,000 goal.
Although this year’s campaign raised even less than the previous year, Martin said the end result was better than he thought it would be, considering the challenges presented by the pandemic.
“The national projections were that we were down by half from the previous year,” Martin said. “I’m grateful for everybody who volunteered and gave sacrificially to make that happen.”
In addition to the Red Kettle campaign, the local Salvation Army provided toys to about 600 children at Christmas as part of its Angel Tree Program. The program involves people selecting an angel-shaped tag from Christmas trees placed throughout the community. Each angel contains information about the child, such as age and Christmas wish list.
Martin said the Salvation Army is still seeking financial donations.
For more information, call 540-662-4777 or visit salvationarmypotomac.org/winchestervacorps.
