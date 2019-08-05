WINCHESTER — The Kiwanis Club of Winchester and the local Salvation Army are trying to raise $15,000 to create a new playground for children to use when they stay at the Salvation Army’s emergency shelter at 300 Fort Collier Road.
The 40-bed shelter also serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily to those in need, in addition to offering financial help with utility bills.
An existing playground at the shelter is deteriorating and not safe, according to Salvation Army Capt. Kelly Durant.
“The one we have is probably fifteen years old, made of wood and kind of dangerous for the kids,” Durant said.
At least six to eight children stay at the shelter on any given day, he said.
The Salvation Army hopes to complete the project this year.
For more information, call 540-662-4777.
