WINCHESTER — The Salvation Army Winchester Corps is seeking volunteers for its annual Christmas Red Kettle Campaign.
This year’s fundraiser will be held from Nov. 7 to Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization located at 300 Fort Collier Road
The Red Kettle fundraiser involves volunteer bell-ringers soliciting donations at numerous kettles stationed around the community. Past locations have included Apple Blossom Mall, Walmart and Hobby Lobby. Volunteers can ring for one four-hour session, for the entire day, or each day for four hours.
Money raised during the campaign helps those in need in the city of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties with food, temporary housing and other assistance.
Winchester Salvation Army Capt. Kelly Durant said the organization would like to have at least 100 volunteers.
“We need people to join in and help us with the Christmas spirit,” Durant said. “Most of the time people really enjoy it.”
The Salvation Army’s goal this year is to raise $140,000. Last year, the organization fell $8,000 short of its $132,000 goal. In 2017, the campaign fell nearly $18,000 short of its $150,000 goal.
This year’s goal was raised to offset the organization’s bills.
“We are having challenges,” Durant said. “Our electricity is higher. We have many bills that are more expensive and so that’s why we have to strive to make, if we can, that much this year.”
The Red Kettle Campaign will kick off at noon Nov. 7 at Apple Blossom Mall.
The Salvation Army also has scheduled registration dates for its Angel Tree Program, which helps provide low-income families with Christmas gifts for their children. Last year, nearly 800 children received presents. This year, the Salvation Army hopes to provide toys to 850 children.
Families in Winchester, Frederick and Clarke must apply in person October 1-3, from 9 a.m.-noon or 1:30-7 p.m., at the Salvation Army.
To register for the program, parents or caregivers must bring a valid photo ID, passport or consulate card. They also must provide proof of residence, proof of income and birth certificates of all children (up to age 12) being registered, as well as custody or guardianship papers if the applicant is not the biological parent. Expectant mothers will need to a due date document from a physician if their baby will be born before Jan. 31, 2020.
For information about volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign, contact Hunter Selby at 540-662-4777, ext. 14, or email him at Hunter.Selby@uss.salvationarmy.org. For more information about the Angel Tree Program, call 540-662-4777, ext. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.