WINCHESTER — To offset a possible shortage of volunteers, the Salvation Army’s Winchester Corps is seeking to hire bell ringers to assist with the organization’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.
The fundraiser runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 to Dec. 24, Monday through Saturday.
Starting pay is $8 an hour. Applications are available at the Salvation Army at 300 Fort Collier Road.
This year’s fundraising goal for the local Red Kettle Campaign is $140,000. The money raised helps people in the community with food, temporary housing and other assistance.
Most of the bell ringers are volunteers who solicit donations at numerous kettles stationed around the community. Last year there were 80 volunteers, but the Salvation Army would like to have at least 100, Winchester Salvation Army Capt. Kelly Durant said. Paid bell ringers have been hired in the past when there was a need.
The Salvation Army also continues to seek volunteer bell ringers. Volunteers can schedule a block of time (minimum of at least 4 hours), an entire day or week, or a different day every week for the season.
For more information, contact Hunter Selby at 540-662-4777, extension 14, or email him at Hunter.Selby@uss.salvationarmy.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.