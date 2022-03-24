Amid allegations of mismanagement, the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg is suspending shelter operations temporarily “in order to conduct a comprehensive review of the Harrisonburg operations from top to bottom,” according to the organization’s Potomac Division.
“The care, safety, and wellbeing of clients and staff is – and has always been – The Salvation Army’s primary concern and responsibility,” the Salvation Army’s Potomac Division said in a statement. “The Salvation Army takes allegations from former employees and clients very seriously.”
Salvation Army spokesperson Karen Yoho said in an email that while the shelter is not presently accepting new clients, “we are still safely sheltering our present residents.” During the investigation, shelter residents are “safe” and are staying in local hotels while officials continue the investigation.
Ashley Robinson, director of operations at Open Doors in Harrisonburg, said the Chicago Avenue homeless shelter has “already seen” an influx in clients recently for numerous reasons.
“I think our numbers have increased since October,” she said.
The investigation comes after former Salvation Army shelter manager Heather Austin, along with other former employees, alleged that the shelter was mismanaged, problems were not fixed and that hiring and maintaining staff was an issue.
In a previous interview, Austin said she was hired in July as the shelter’s manager. Austin said the captains, Harold and Eunice Gitau, did not prioritize fixing issues with the shelter and avoided staffing the shelter themselves, even when the only other option would cost the organization money to put residents in hotels.
Attempts to reach Harold Gitau, operational manager for Harrisonburg’s Salvation Army, were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Outside the facility Tuesday, Salvation Army Maj. Bobby Westmoreland confirmed the investigation is ongoing, and said the Salvation Army takes all allegations seriously.
Westmoreland, the general secretary of the Salvation Army Potomac Division, said that at no time were shelter residents not safe while staying at the local shelter.
“It’s an old shelter, but it has not been neglected,” he said.
