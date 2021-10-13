WINCHESTER — Area residents seeking help providing Christmas gifts to their children have until Oct. 16 to apply for the Winchester Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.
The program is for children ages 0-12 years old in the city of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke Counties. To submit an Angel Tree application, parents and caregivers should go to www.SAAngelTree.org.
Last Christmas, the local Salvation Army provided toys to about 600 children through the program. Winchester Salvation Army Lt. Jared Martin says he hopes to assist a similar number of families this year.
The gifts are purchased by people who select a child’s name and what they want for Christmas from one of several Angel Trees placed throughout the community. Then, in December, the gifts are brought to a distribution center, where families can pick them up in time for Christmas.
Applicants should have the following items ready before beginning their online application:
- Either a photo I.D., passport or consulate card. Applicants must be the parent or legal guardian of the child.
- Total monthly income to report (no paperwork needed)
- Proof of county residence. This could be a lease or rental agreement. If you are not the leaseholder, a letter stating that you and your family live there is enough, or a utility bill, bank statement, or phone bill showing your residential address.
- Verification of age/custody/guardianship.
- Birth certificates or medical card showing the date of birth for all children being registered (ages 0-12 years old by Dec. 25).
- Guardianship paperwork if applicable
Applicants may upload photos of documents through their smartphone.
Once the Salvation Army reviews the application, it will email the applicant to confirm registration and provide the date, time and location to pick up gifts. Applicants are asked to save their email confirmation to show when picking up gifts.
For those unable to apply online, the Salvation Army will offer a limited number of in-person appointments on Oct. 13-14 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Those needing to make an in-person appointment should call the Winchester Salvation Army at 540-662-4777, ext. 25, or visit www.SAAngelTree.org to register for an appointment slot.
