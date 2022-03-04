WINCHESTER — Sam Grow with special guest Ryan Jewell will be the featured performers at the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Country Music Party on April 30.
The event will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Tolley Dental Zone at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. Tickets are $35 and are available at www.thebloom.com.
Grow’s 2020 hit single, “Song About You,” was listed as one of Spotify’s “Best Country Songs of 2020-Wrapped,” and his 2019 album, “Love and Whiskey,” debuted at No. 1 on iTunes country albums chart
Grow began his journey in Mechanicsville, Maryland, where his father J.R. worked on power lines by day and enjoyed singing and listening to music at home at night, according to a festival press release. Grow started showing signs of talent early — so early that at age 5, after his family moved to Winfield, Kansas, he made his debut singing “Amazing Grace” at the local Baptist church. His parents eventually divorced and he and his father moved back to Maryland.
“I felt that I had something to say about those moments,” Grow said. “That’s why I started writing about them. Eventually music became my escape, a way to get away from whatever was bad.”
Jewel, a country music singer/songwriter and a native of Front Royal, released his first EP “Up on the Drive” in 2016. He also was a runner-up in the 2015 Texaco Country Showdown, a nationwide talent search. Jewel has had the privilege of being the opening act for some major country artist’s such as Marty Stuart and Lauren Alaina. When he was a student at Clemson University, Jewell and Andrew Beam formed Beam & Jewel and played three nights a night at clubs and parties.
Jewell moved to Nashville in 2017, signing a management deal with Harmony Music Group Mgt. He recently released his second studio EP “Heads, i’m yours...” to all digital platforms and is currently selling hard copies along with new merchandise at all of his shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.