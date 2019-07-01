WINCHESTER — One of the more iconic images of American history is the charge up San Juan Hill on July 1, 1898, by the Rough Riders, the 1st Volunteer U.S. Cavalry, commanded by future president Theodore Roosevelt.
But the image, like many in history, seems frozen in time, with little description of how or why it came about and what transpired afterward. All folks seem to remember is the depiction of Roosevelt atop his horse, urging his troopers onward.
Dave Burks, of Winchester, can apply details to the gloss. His grandfather, Frederick C. Burks, was an infantryman in the Battle of San Juan Hill, which took place 121 years ago today.
Only since the old soldier died have the Burkses, led by Dave’s aunt Margaret Peerry, seriously compiled a family history. Dave recalls his dad George, a longtime U.S. government employee, telling him stories of the family, but there is now tangible evidence in which to ground that history.
A goodly part of it has to do with Fred Burks’ service in the Spanish-American War and that hot and humid tropical day on the island of Cuba. A particular treasure is “A Soldier’s Account of the Day’s Activities” that ran in the Deseret Evening News.
Fred and fellow members of three Army infantry regiments — the 16th, 17th and 18th — played a vital role in the battle and, by circumstance, in the advancement of Teddy Roosevelt’s career. They traveled from Fort Tampa to Cuba via “cattle boat,” a vessel with an open deck that ferried both men and horses.
The battle itself initially spurs interest upon the knowledge that Roosevelt’s volunteers — a raw congeries of all types, from cowboys to college men — were held in reserve as the “grounded infantry” beat their way up the hill, defended by 750 Spanish soldiers and two howitzers.
As Fred told his family, Dave says, “The battle was not going well” — a fact of combat perhaps not well known to the everyday student of American military history. For one thing, San Juan Hill was no smooth eminence, but a rugged ridge filled with depressions and entangling flora.
In short, with the Spanish able to fire from a secure and higher position, the infantry was pinned down. Enter Roosevelt.
As assistant secretary of the Navy, Roosevelt was accustomed to giving orders, not taking them. Casualties were rising, even among his own unit, as the Rough Riders awaited word as to their orders. Roosevelt grew increasingly impatient, typical of a volunteer not trained in the Regular Army and, what’s more, he had a political career to nurture and protect. He did not want this “splendid little war” to pass him by.
So Roosevelt did what anyone would expect a man of his vintage to do. He charged, at one point leaving his own troops gasping in his galloping wake. If the impromptu move did not turn the tide of battle, it certainly altered it in the direction of the Americans, who held a distinct advantage in manpower though not in strategic position.
v v v
Fred Burks, though just an infantryman that sizzling day, cut a pretty wide path after the war, primarily as sheriff of Granite County, Mont. But, while living in Texas, he had a memorable encounter, or re-encounter, with Roosevelt.
An avid hunter, Roosevelt decided he wanted to exercise his pleasure while in the Lone Star State. But he needed a guide. So who does he call upon but Burks.
Still, the most significant family relationship that emerged from the war was born of tragedy. Burks’ lieutenant, says his grandson, was a certain Dennis Mahan Michie, shot that day on San Juan Hill. Burks raced to rescue Michie and managed to transport him to an aid station. But his wounds were too severe and he died soon thereafter.
Burks wrote to Michie’s father, Scottish-bred Col. Peter Smith Michie, a professor and a scientist of some renown at West Point. Col. Michie wrote back; included in the package was an inscribed two-sided pocket watch.
As one might surmise, this was no ordinary family with whom Burks found connection. Lt. Dennis Michie was the first captain and first head coach of the West Point football team. In his lone full season as head coach, Michie guided the Black Knights to a 3-1-1 record. In 1924, Army named its new football stadium in his memory. The stadium still stands.
In days to come, Dave Burks will donate all pertinent memorabilia of the war and of his family’s relationship with the Michies to West Point, providing greater texture to a war that’s been reduced to a slogan (“Remember the Maine”) and a charge.
