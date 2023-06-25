FRONT ROYAL — The Valley Baseball League All-Star Game might not count in the standings, but North squad manager Mike Smith could tell his team wanted to win the game on Sunday night.
The North defeated the South 5-4 in a game played at Bing Crosby Stadium. Both teams had agreed before the game to play 10 full innings to make sure everyone got to play.
The South tied the game in the top of the eighth, but the North took the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth.
"The guys had good chemistry," said Smith, the Winchester Royals manager. "You can just tell we wanted to win this game. Sometimes you go and everybody's just kind of sitting there. It's getting late, and you've been sitting here since one o'clock. But I think we really wanted to win that game."
The VBL has no divisions this season, but for the All-Star game they were divided into North and South squads. The North was comprised of Winchester, Front Royal, New Market, Purcellville, Strasburg and Woodstock. The South was comprised of Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.
The South tied the game in the top of the eighth. Brice Martinez (Charlottesville) reached base on an error with one out. Two batters later, Gregory Melo (Covington) hit an RBI single off of North's Bryce Fisher (Front Royal) to tie the game at 4-4.
In the bottom of the eighth the North quickly retook the lead. Jack Hay (Winchester) was hit by a pitch from the South's Joe Martino (Staunton).
Hay stole second and went to third on a throwing error. Tomas Sanchez (Woodstock) followed with an RBI double to give the North a 5-4 lead.
"I was just trying to get a good pitch," Sanchez said. "Not trying to do too much. I knew if I got a ball in the air [Hay] can tag [and score]. I ended up getting a good pitch to hit, and put a good swing on it."
Sanchez put a good swing on three pitches and was named the North's Most Valuable Player. He went 3 for 3 with three doubles and the game-winning RBI.
"I guess I was just seeing the ball well," Sanchez said. "I was lucky enough to put a good swing on three pitches."
The North took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Tyler Cox (Winchester) and Jose Torres (Purcellville) had back-to-back singles off of South pitcher Casey Smith (Harrisonburg). Mikey Brinton (Purcellville) followed with a two-run double for a 2-0 lead.
With one out, R.J. Stinson (Woodstock) had an RBI single for a 3-0 lead. Two batters later, Ryne Guida (Purcellville) hit an RBI single for a 4-0 lead.
The South cut into the lead in the top of the fifth. Michael Pavelchak (Covington) singled off of North pitcher and Millbrook graduate Jerrod Jenkins (Winchester) to start the inning.
Kyle Edwards (Charlottesville) drew a one-out walk and Cooper Clapp (Staunton) singled to load the bases.
Alexander McCoy (Waynesboro) hit a groundout RBI to cut the lead to 4-1. Jason Torres (Harrisonburg) and Keith Savoy (Culpeper) had back-to-back RBI singles to cut the lead to 4-3.
Sanchez said it was a great day for everyone.
"It's awesome," Sanchez said. "It was a great atmosphere, great experience, great guys. Getting to meet new guys and guys that you know — it's awesome."
Derek Williams (Charlottesville) won the Home Run Derby before the All-Star game.
Smith said it was a great and enjoyable day for the league.
"It was outstanding," Smith said. "Anytime you can bring a group of young men like this together from all these teams it's great, and the talent is just amazing."
Smith said the All-Star break is also a good time for the players to relax for a few days.
"We have an off day [Monday], which I think everybody needs," Smith said. "Then after that we get on a roll of pretty much makeup games from rainouts, and there's not going to be any days off. So today was fun, [Monday] will be nice, and then we're right back at it again."
